New Staff Member Announcements from SeaView Services

SeaView Services is happy to announce that Jill Cross will be our new Behavioral Health Directing Clinician and Sara Dietrich will be our new DVSA Program Manager.

Jill Cross, Behavioral Health Directing Clinician

Born and raised in Fairbanks, Jill is an Alaskan who needed to explore the world before coming back to the place she loves. After years living and working in the lower 48 and abroad, and earning a Bachelor’s degree in Family & Human Services and a Master’s degree Social Work along the way, she happily sailed into Seward with her husband and two sons to put down roots. A passionate clinician and outdoors-person, she is excited to serve the local community and discover the area’s incredible wilderness.

Sara Dietrich, DVSA Program Manager

Sara is thrilled to make Seward her new home! Originally from Missouri, Sara has lived all around the States and abroad, (acquiring several years’ experience working with DVSA clients) but has always dreamed of setting roots in Alaska. Sara holds a Master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and has a passion to serve individuals who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault. Sara looks forward to bringing her passion and dream together as the new DVSA Program Manager at SeaView. Please don’t hesitate to stop her and say hello…and/or to let her know the best/closest place to get a burrito.