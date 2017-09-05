New Aviation Mural Ready for Take-Off!

Want to help paint a mural? Volunteers are invited to help paint the newly updated “Alaska Aviation in Seward” mural on September 16 and 17 in the Seward Community Library/Museum basement. To sign up for a painting slot, visit Ranting Raven or call 907-224-2228 or 907-947-5175.

The original “Dawn of Aviation” mural was created in 2001, revamped in 2005, and moved to its current location at 231 Fifth Avenue on the north side of 5th Ave Fitness across from City Hall. The use of new techniques and materials will ensure a much longer life and vivid colors for the mural.

This mural highlights events specific to Seward and contains a special tribute to life-long resident Pat Ray Williams, 1909-2014. As a 13-year old in 1924, she watched the landing of the first planes to successfully fly around the world. Five years later, she watched a Russian plane land on its successful flight from Moscow to New York. Fascinated by flight and a willing passenger whenever she could hop on a plane, Pat witnessed the dramatic evolution of aviation from open cockpit bi-planes, to jets, to outer space in her lifetime.

The newly formed Seward Mural Society painted Seward’s first mural in 1999. Upon completion of their 12th mural in 2008, Seward was officially designated “Mural Capital of Alaska.” The Society has now completed twenty murals! Check out the on-line gallery at sewardmuralsociety.blogspot.com.

Donations and sponsorships are greatly appreciated to support these beautiful murals. Sponsors donating $100 or more will be listed on the mural donor board.

Ways to help:

Go to http://sewardmuralsocity.blogspot.com and click on “Donations and Membership.”

Contact Jennifer Headtke at Ranting Raven, 238 Fourth Ave in downtown Seward, or email her at itsrantingraven@gmail.com, or call 907-224-2228 or 907-947-5175.

Mail a check to Seward Arts Council, c/o Seward Mural Society, PO Box 794, Seward, AK 99664.

The Seward Mural Society remains committed to creating public art and promoting cultural tourism in Seward, bringing Seward’s unique character, beauty, and history to life. Thank you for your support!

Carol Griswold