Museum Day Live! 2017

Join us at the Seward Community Library & Museum on Saturday, September 23rd, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm for the first event of our winter season, Museum Day Live! This event, created by Smithsonian Magazine, recognizes the extraordinary power of museums to provide visitors with insight and inspiration, and represents a nationwide commitment to boundless curiosity and the pursuit of knowledge wherever you are. Guests of all ages can stop by the museum to view our newest exhibit on the SS Dora, check out our children’s activity area, and chat with the Curator of Collections and Exhibits about upcoming programs and exhibits. Admission is free. For more information, please visit www.smithsonian.com/museumday or call (907) 224-4007.

