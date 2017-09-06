minor flooding

All the rain over the past 24 hours has caused the levee in the Questa Woods neighborhood to fail. Water is currently covering Bruno down from the bridge at Vinewood. MetoCo is currently on site with heavy equipment attempting repairs to alleviate the flooding. Please avoid the area if possible.

Also, the water is rising along the Seward Hwy at approximately mile 2 across from the Stash and Store/Knot So Fast.

Advertisement

As always, exercise extreme caution when driving in any areas that are flooded.-You don’t know if the road could be washed out.