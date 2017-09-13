Videoconference Planning Alaska’s Sesquicentennial Celebration Today- September 13

Interested in plans for the 150th Anniversary of the Alaska Treaty of Cession?
Join us at the Seward Community Library & Museum Meeting Room on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6:30-8:00 pm for a video conference meeting.
See details below, or call the Library Museum at 224-4082 for more information. You may also find more information about the 150 Anniversary online at http://dnr.alaska.gov/parks/oha/designations/150Anniversary and http://alaskahistoricalsociety.org/about-ahs/150treaty
Alaska’s Sesquicentennial: What Do We Commemorate? How Do We Celebrate?
An OWL (Online With Libraries) Videoconference
Featuring:
Wayne Jensen, architect, Jensen, Yorba, Lott, Juneau
Terrence Cole, historian, University of Alaska Fairbanks
Stephen Haycox, historian, University of Alaska Anchorage
Aaron Leggett, historian and curator, Anchorage Museum
Ross Coen, historian and doctoral candidate, University of Washington
Sponsored by the Alaska Library Network and funded by the Alaska Historical Commission
