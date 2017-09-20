Mayoral candidate survey

The following questions were submitted to the mayoral candidates. Only Mr. Pierce answered in full.

One of you will be elected the next Mayor by vote, representing the “will of the people” of the KPB.

GENERAL QUESTIONS:

1. Once sworn in as Mayor, will you respect the same “will of the people” that elected you and reject any attempts to overturn voter supported initiatives such as: no change to the sales tax code, no change to the Senior citizen property exemption, no increase in or change to the current seasonal sales tax code?

Charlie Pierce:

I am the only candidate that has stated consistently that we can balance the budget without new Taxes. It would be irresponsible for me to promise any outcomes, however my commitment to the people that elect me will be to utilize my professional experience to the benefit of all. I have a track record of listening to the voice of the people, see Assembly Voting Record.

Dale Bagley:

Said that in 2005 he supported Senior Citizen funding. Had no comment on other questions.

Linda Hutchings:

Refused to answer any questions.

2. The office of mayor administrative budget has increased by over 70% under the current mayor. Will you commit to roll back the mayors office administrative budget, thereby saving the KPB approximately $250,000 per year? This increase was primarily accomplished by establishing new “administrative assistant” positions.

Charlie Pierce:

I envision having a Chief of Staff, and Office Assistant. Should the need arise for special projects, I would request assistance through the Assembly. All positions must have clearly defined objectives.

3. The mayor’s primary duty is the administration and operation of the KPB (including financial support of the KPBSD). In the event of a projected budget shortfall, will you reject all funding for NGO’s and NDO’s rather than seek tax increases on KPB residents to fund non-essential and subjective groups?

Charlie Pierce:

Again, if the agency is not demonstrating a clear benefit or return on investment, I say un-fund such agencies. We must balance our budget and non-contributing services must be eliminated.

4. This past year, the current administration reassessed southern Kenai peninsula homes with a unusual “view” tax, raising the tax on many Seniors and numerous properties in amounts from 25% to 200%. Many people consider this a means for the current administration to raise property taxes without going to the public for approval. If elected mayor, will you direct the KPB Assessor to reverse this targeted tax and reset the lower Peninsula real estate appraisals to the previous values, prior to this selective and questionable administrative action?

Charlie Pierce:

I have heard from many Homer residents about this situation. First action plan is for me to understand the tax-code, as well as, determine if Homer’s experience was indeed a targeted tax. I will determine if the Mayor has the authority by code to request such action. At a minimum, my office and the Assessor’s office will have the serious discussion.

You should never be surprised by a tax bill. I will do everything I can to avoid new taxes. If I need to tax more, I’ll explain why first. I’d appreciate your ideas on ways to change and save in the process.

CANDIDATE SPECIFIC QUESTIONS:

Advertisement

The following questions are specific to each candidate. They are probing and poignant, but do represent the concerns and queries of many residents. Your reply will lend insight to your governing philosophy or ability.

The candidate questions are alphabetical in order.

Mr. Bagley:

In the past you have supported and submitted legislation to provide funding for the Kenai Peninsula Tourism and Marketing Council (KPTMC), both in the form of directed tax payments and funding increases. Your position on the KPTMC board and their financial support of your campaigns does raise serious ethical questions. Although not illegal, the relationship is certainly questionable and could lead to serious conflict of interest allegations. If elected mayor, will you resign from the KPTMC board and recuse yourself from any KPTMC matters before the KPB, including budgetary matters?

Mr. Bagley does not believe it is a conflict of interest.

Ms. Hutchings:

Your qualification statement for mayor in the KPB election statement states that your experience as Finance manager at your Soldotna General Motors dealership is an important asset for your mayoral candidacy. In fact, the financial operations of General Motors and its dealers led to a financial disaster requiring a bailout by U.S. and KPB tax payers. With that as a backdrop, how can you assure the voters of the KPB that you can manage their finances any differently?

Ms. Hutchings refused to answer. That in itself is a loud message to voters.

Mr. Pierce:

You have a long record of experience and understanding of the Alaska and KPB natural gas industry. The current mayor hired administrative specialists to attend meetings on his behalf for both the LNG and health care projects, stating he was (too busy) to attend. If elected mayor, will you commit to eliminate these positions and personally attend meetings of importance to the KPB. Do you feel that your previous employment with Enstar will compromise your objectivity on the LNG project or can you use it to the benefit of the KPB?

ANSWER: My professional experience with ENSTAR is what this Borough needs. We need more conservative business men and women to get involved in our government. And, yes, I will actively participate in planning and administrative decisions. We have a lot to do to get ready for the future challenges we face.

Thank you for the opportunity to respond and I look forward to serving as the KPB’s new Mayor. I’ve waited a long time for a guy like me to run for this office!

SUMMARY:

Whether you support Mr. Pierce or not, he had the strength of conviction to answer all questions. That speaks positively to his beliefs and moral fiber.

Mr. Bagley had difficulty answering questions. His legislative actions to increase taxes on KPB residents and support of special interest groups would make for answering direct questions problematic.

Ms. Hutchings refused to answer any questions. The only public statements regarding taxes are that Seniors citizens should pay more. Her contention that being the finance executive for a failed GM dealership is good for the KPB, cannot be taken seriously.

Pick your candidate and VOTE on October 3. If you do not vote, please do not complain about the outcome.