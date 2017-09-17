Marathon Wrestling Club 5th Annual Taco Feed/Auction Fundraiser!

Please join us on October 7th at 6pm at the American Legion for our 5th annual taco feed/auction fundraiser! See flyer for ticket details. For a preview of some of the auction items, visit our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Marathon-Miners-Wrestling-Club-262337975957/ The money raised at this event will help pay for new equipment, travel to and from tournaments around the state and help pay for our home tournament which will be held March 2 & 3, 2018 at the Alaska Railroad Terminal. Hope to see you all at our fundraiser and our tournament!!

