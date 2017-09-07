KMTA Board Meeting Scheduled – Grants Being Considered

The Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm CCA Board of Directors will be meeting October 18 at 1 p.m. at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center in Portage. The meeting is open to the public. The Board will be considering grant applications for the KMTA National Heritage Area program for the coming year. KMTA NHA grants are offered to communities to promote and preserve the historic,

cultural, scenic and recreational resources of the KMTA National Heritage Area. Projects supported by past KMTA grants include trails, historic preservation, monuments, murals, and educational programs. The grant deadline is September 22.

For more information visit www.kmtacorridor.org/grants/