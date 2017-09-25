A Horse at the Post Office!

This afternoon, I spotted a very unusual sight: a horse on the Post Office lawn! I’ve never seen that before!

Two lucky kids with dad in tow were allowed to pet the beautiful horse when the owner returned with the mail. Then stow the mail, saddle up, and off they went down Fifth Avenue, merry bells jingling and long tail swishing.

Never know what you’re going to see in Seward!

Carol Griswold