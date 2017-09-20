Have A Great Chili Recipe? Come Enter Our Chili Cook Off!

Friends of the Seward Library are inviting all the great chili cooks out there to enter our Cook Off! Saturday, October 7th 5:00 p.m. start, finish at 6:30 p.m. or when the chili is all gone. Prizes will be awarded to the two best Chilies entered.

Open to anyone, limited to ten entries; sign up to bring your best chili for an evening of fun or just come and give these chilies a good work over, as we taste and vote for the best Chilies of the evening.

Sign up is needed and easy at the library; pick up the rules of the contest when you sign up. (Or see the rules here) Can be any kind of Chili, and we are hoping to get hot, mild, red, white and veggie chili to taste test! The Friends will be providing a toppings bar with cheese, sour cream, salad, corn bread and a dessert.

Advertisement

The top two chilies voted for will have prizes of a Fishing Trip for 2 or a National Park Boat Tour for 4 persons. Door prizes and kids activities, come on over to the Community Room at the library on Saturday Oct 7th. Tasting and voting start at 5pm, we will be done by 6:30pm. Family friendly.

This is our annual meeting and membership drive for the Seward Community Library Association, aka Friends of the Seward Library. Saturday, Oct 7th, 5-6:30pm, families welcome. New and renewal memberships available at the door. Questions call 907-362-1225 or email: friendsofthesewardlibrary@gmail.com

Chili Cook Off-Final 2-1

