Free Workshop on Starting a Business September 21

The Alaska Small Business Development Center will be offering a workshop on Starting a Business:

Date: Sep 21, 2017 3:00 – 4:00 PM

Registration Deadline: 9/21/2017 11:00 AM (AKDT)

Point of Contact: Kendra Conroy (907) 786-7201

Center: Kenai Peninsula SBDC

Fee: None

Advertisement

Location: AVTEC 809 Second Ave, Room 203, Seward AK 99664

Description: Register at https://aksbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/6767

Also offered on Sept 21:

4 – 5:00 pm Small Business Association Loan Briefing: Business Loans – What Lenders Look for and Tips for Winning Them Over