Free Workshop on Starting a Business September 21

The Alaska Small Business Development Center will be offering a workshop on Starting a Business:
Date: Sep 21, 2017 3:00 – 4:00 PM
Registration Deadline: 9/21/2017 11:00 AM (AKDT)
Point of Contact: Kendra Conroy (907) 786-7201
Center: Kenai Peninsula SBDC
Fee: None
Location: AVTEC 809 Second Ave, Room 203, Seward AK 99664
Description: Register at https://aksbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/6767
Also offered on Sept 21:
4 – 5:00 pm Small Business Association Loan Briefing: Business Loans – What Lenders Look for and Tips for Winning Them Over
