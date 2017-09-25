Flood Warnings from Snow Glacier Lake Release Continue

The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Flood Warning for, A Glacier-Dammed Lake Outburst in,

Kenai Lake and Kenai River from Cooper Landing to Skilak Lake

Until 1230 AM AKDT Wednesday

The Snow glacier dammed lake release has finished with water levels on the Snow River dropping below flood stage over the weekend. Kenai Lake water levels crested yesterday and will continue to slowly fall this week. Water levels on the Kenai River at Cooper Landing and areas upstream from Skilak Lake have crested, but remain above minor flood stage. Water levels on Kenai Lake and the upper Kenai River will continue to slowly fall through the week. This slug of high water will work its way down river this week with water levels at Skilak Lake and downstream along the lower Kenai River at Kenai Keys expected to be at or near bankfull.

EXPECTED IMPACTS: Low-lying areas adjacent to Kenai Lake and the Kenai River down to Skilak Lake may continue to experience minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include, Primrose Campground, Kenai Lake and the Upper Kenai River between Cooper Landing and Skilak Lake.