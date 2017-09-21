Announcements, Outdoors

Flood Warning Issued for Snow River

by SCN Admin

The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Flood Warning for,  A Glacier-Dammed Lake Outburst in,The Snow River. This outburst  will effect Kenai Lake and the Kenai River from Cooper Landing to  Skilak Lake.

Until 100 PM AKDT Monday

The Snow Glacier-dammed Lake is releasing at this time. Water  levels on the Snow River are steadily rising and are reflective of  previous outburst events. Expect a significant water level  increase on Kenai Lake through the weekend.

Some locations that will experience flooding include,  Cooper Landing, Primrose Campground, Skilak Lake and Kenai Lake.

Water will likely rise to the point of flooding at the Primrose  campground and other low lying areas by Friday afternoon.

The  Kenai River at Cooper Landing is forecasted to go into flood stage on Friday afternoon.

Water on Kenai Lake and the Snow and Kenai  Rivers will remain high through the weekend and early next week  due in part to precipitation.

Water levels on the Kenai River below Skilak Lake will likely see  a more moderate increase to bankfull conditions by early next week.

EXPECTED IMPACTS: Low-lying areas above Skilak Lake are  anticipated to see minor-to-moderate flooding at the culmination  of this event.

There is considerable uncertainty of water volumes released and  drain rates during glacial dammed lake outbursts. This particular  event is anticipated to coincide with several days of precipitation.
Please check back for updates at the Alaska-Pacific River Forecast  Center website: www.weather.gov/aprfc/  This product will be updated daily or sooner if conditions warrant.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS,

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All  interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately

