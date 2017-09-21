Flood Warning Issued for Snow River

The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Flood Warning for, A Glacier-Dammed Lake Outburst in,The Snow River. This outburst will effect Kenai Lake and the Kenai River from Cooper Landing to Skilak Lake.

Until 100 PM AKDT Monday

The Snow Glacier-dammed Lake is releasing at this time. Water levels on the Snow River are steadily rising and are reflective of previous outburst events. Expect a significant water level increase on Kenai Lake through the weekend.

Some locations that will experience flooding include, Cooper Landing, Primrose Campground, Skilak Lake and Kenai Lake.

Water will likely rise to the point of flooding at the Primrose campground and other low lying areas by Friday afternoon.

The Kenai River at Cooper Landing is forecasted to go into flood stage on Friday afternoon.

Water on Kenai Lake and the Snow and Kenai Rivers will remain high through the weekend and early next week due in part to precipitation.

Water levels on the Kenai River below Skilak Lake will likely see a more moderate increase to bankfull conditions by early next week.

EXPECTED IMPACTS: Low-lying areas above Skilak Lake are anticipated to see minor-to-moderate flooding at the culmination of this event.

There is considerable uncertainty of water volumes released and drain rates during glacial dammed lake outbursts. This particular event is anticipated to coincide with several days of precipitation.

Please check back for updates at the Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center website: www.weather.gov/aprfc/ This product will be updated daily or sooner if conditions warrant.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS,

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately