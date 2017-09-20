Maritime, Sponsored Content

Exciting Position Opening up at College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences Seward Marine Center

An exciting position is opening up at the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences Seward Marine Center to join a high energy profile team. The role will provides administrative support to the Seward Marine Center and the research vessel SIKULIAQ, to assist in the effective and smooth running of the day to day operations.

Go here for more information: http://careers.alaska.edu/cw/en-us/job/507952/seward-marine-center-temporary-administrative-assistant

