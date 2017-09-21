Crude Oil Release at Valdez Marine Terminal Under Investigation

The following information on a September 21 crude oil release was submitted to the Seward City News by the Alyeska Pipeline Service Company.

ANCHORAGE, AK – Alyeska is responding to a release of crude oil onto water at the west end of the Valdez Marine Terminal near Berth 5. Crews have secured the source of the spill.

Crews at Berth 5 on the Terminal reported seeing sheen on water at around 11:30 a.m. today. Alyeska stood up an Incident Management Team.

Teams on scene have boomed the area where sheen was visible and are carrying out spill response and recovery tactics, including skimming. A Helo is performing an overflight to assess containment.

Advertisement

There are currently no tankers docked at the berths. The volume of the release is estimated at less than 100 gallons.

“We are mobilizing all available resources to ensure containment around the berth, as well as utilizing staged containment and response equipment near the Terminal in Port Valdez,” said Scott Hicks, Incident Commander. “As residents of the area, we recognize and share the concerns of the communities and we want to protect them.”

Alyeska is cooperating with state and federal officials. There are no reported injuries, and no reports of affected wildlife.