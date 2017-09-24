Community Library & Museum Winter Hours, Activities, and Special Events

The Seward Community Library and Museum has new winter hours and fun fall events for everyone!

2017-18 Winter Hours

September 18 – May 12

Library Winter Hours

Mon: 11am – 6pm

Tues, Wed, Thurs: 11am – 8pm

Fri, Sat: 11am – 6pm

Closed Sunday

Museum Winter Hours

Tues-Thurs: by advance appointment

Fri-Sat: 12pm – 5pm

Closed Sunday & Monday

Free winter admission!

Author Visit and Program

Author program on Tuesday, Oct 17th, 5-6 pm in the Community Room of “Melting the Ice Curtain: The Extraordinary Story of Citizen Diplomacy on the Russian-Alaskan Frontier” by longtime Alaskan and Russian expert, David Ramseur. Join us for an evening of Alaska history and the role our great state played in the Cold War. www.davidramseur.com

Look Up to the Stars Event

Don’t miss the Look Up to the Stars event for all ages with Kevin Manning on Tuesday, Oct 24th, 4-6pm in the Community Room.

Enjoy an educational and entertaining exploration of the universe, the stars and other celestial wonders, as well as a refreshingly large perspective gained by looking up to the stars. This program is dynamic and engaging, and audiences have the opportunity to view the amazing rings of Saturn, craters of the moon and other jewels of the night sky through a powerful telescope, weather permitting. Thank you to the Seward Community Library Association who has generously sponsored this special program. www.lookuptothestars.com

Story Time

Began September 22, 2017 at 11 am in the Children’s Room.

Join us Every Friday at 11am through April in the Children’s Room during the school year. Story Time is a weekly early literacy program with stories, rhymes, and activities and an occasional craft for children under 5 and their caregivers. Please Note a time change from 10:30am to 11am.

Museum Story Time

Held once a month through April in the Museum with our Curator of Exhibits & Collections, Maddi McGraw, begins November 17th with a Museum Explorers theme to help both adults and children become familiar with the museum space. Don’t miss this opportunity to interact with the Children’s Area equipped with related books, puzzles and play things in the Museum. Children under five and their adults are welcome to join the fun with stories and activities.

Play Time

Every Saturday from 12-4pm in the Children’s Room all year long.

Families will have the opportunity to use themed books from our library collection, puzzles, musical instruments, developmental toys and much more. Each week will offer different resources allowing families and friends to have a unique experience together on Saturday afternoons.

Lunch Bunch

Begins Wednesday, September 27th 12:30pm to 1:30pm.

The Lunch Bunch will continue to meet on the last Wednesday of each month through April (except December) to talk about books recently read and may also include related craft and activities for all home school families in Seward and outlying areas. It is broken down into groups for three reading levels that meet simultaneously with parent participation so that all homeschool students may participate while visiting the library. Bring a sack lunch and be prepared for crafts, fun topics of interest, connecting with Library and Museum resources and much more!

Banned Book Week

September 24th-30th, 2017

The library is celebrating your right to read during the entire month of September! Come check out our assortment of books that have been banned around the world and within the United States. We believe in fREADom!!! Banned Book Week began in 1982 to celebrate our freedom to read and is observed across the nation September 24-30th. Stop by to check out some of the titles that have been banned in other libraries and communities through time and to learn more about how we support the right of every individual to access books and information presenting all points of views and ideas without restriction.

Alaska Book Week

October 1st-8th, 2017

Celebrate Alaska by checking out a book written by some of Alaska’s most celebrated Authors. Local Seward authors will have books that will also be on display and available for check out. Come enjoy creative writing inspired from your own back yard! Read Alaska!

Community Book Club

Begins October 24th at 11am in the upstairs meeting room. Come to our first Book Club for brunch and get a copy of this month’s book, To the Bright Edge of the World by Alaskan author Eowyn Ivey! All books selected are chosen entirely from our patrons, offering a wide variety of topics and genres. Come get connected other members of your community and get set up with some good reads to get you through the winter.

LEGO Club

A weekly program for school aged youth is on hiatus until we select a day and time that benefits youth in our community and their families. Please call or email Heather Bardarson at 907-224-4010 or hbardarson@cityofseward.net with suggested days and times. Stay tuned for updates.