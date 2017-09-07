Clerk Applications Now Available for Review

The following applicants have submitted applications for the City Clerk position:
- Andy Bacon
- Brenda Ballou
- James S. Toth
Council will be reviewing these applications and during their regular meeting, will meet in Executive Session Monday, September 11, 2017 to discuss applications and select candidates to interview.
Public copies are available for review at the City Clerk’s Office.
