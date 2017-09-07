Announcements, City of Seward, Council

Clerk Applications Now Available for Review

by SCN Editor

The following applicants have submitted applications for the City Clerk position:

  1. Andy Bacon
  2. Brenda Ballou
  3. James S. Toth

    4. Advertisement

Council will be reviewing these applications and during their regular meeting, will meet in Executive Session Monday, September 11, 2017 to discuss applications and select candidates to interview.

Public copies are available for review at the City Clerk’s Office.

Advertisement

Post Views: 27
Author: SCN EditorThe Seward City News Editor publishes information sent from third parties. Information published is not sourced by Seward City News unless otherwise noted. Email: editor@sewardcitynews.com

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment