City Council Seeking Public Input on Air Force Rec Camp property

The City Council will meet in a work session on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the future of the city owned property formerly leased to the U.S. Air Force (the Air Force Rec Camp).

This property is located in the Fort Raymond Subdivision on the west of the Seward Highway (Lot 7A, Fort Raymond Subdivision, 2109 Dimond Blvd).

Comments can be directed to the City Clerk at clerk@cityofseward.net and the public is invited to attend and speak at this work session. Let the council know what you think!