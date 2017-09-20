City Council Double Work Session September 25

Please see the attached revised work session notice for Monday, September 25, 2017. In addition to their regular 7:00 p.m. meeting that evening, the City Council will also have two scheduled work sessions:

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION

UPDATED TIME & TOPIC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Seward City Council will conduct a work session on the following item of business:

CITY COUNCIL DOUBLE WORK SESSION

Monday, September 25, 2017

Council Chambers

5:00 p.m. TOPIC: Update on the Electric Utility Rate Study

6:00 p.m. TOPIC: Discuss the future of the city property formerly leased by the U.S. Air Force (a.k.a. Air Force Rec Camp)

The work session will commence in the Seward City Council Chambers located in City Hall at 410 Adams Street, Seward. All interested persons are invited to attend the meetings.