Catching Up with Shelby Roy

by Michelle Strubeck for Seward City News-

Catch her if you can! The last time I met with Shelby Roy, Seward’s drag racing sensation, she was having a dream season. Shelby added another trophy to her collection on the July 16th Junior Dragster event. She was the runner up on the event that took place on August 27th, and during the final race of the season Shelby took fourth place.

Shelby and her parents, Jeff and Becky Roy, are happy to announce that she will be going to the 2017 IHRA (International Hot Rod Association) Summit SuperSeries World Finals October 20th-22nd in Memphis, TN! Shelby will be competing against one hundred plus junior drag racers at this event: the best of the best. Shelby is the second junior drag racer from Alaska that will be competing in the world finals. Last year, Benjamin Aure of Wasilla went to the World Finals. This season, Ben finished second to Shelby but gave her a run for her money.

With the logistics of getting Shelby’s car to Memphis being difficult and expensive, her dad Jeff did some online research. He came across the Facebook page Junior Dragster Swip Swap and he was able to find Shelby a loaner car. Thanks to the generosity of Frank Byrd of West Virginia, Shelby will be driving his daughter Darien Wright’s car. Frank and his daughters travel across the country competing in drag racing events. Darien took second place in her region and won’t be competing in Memphis.

Upon arriving in Memphis, Shelby will have some practice time in her loaner car. She is taking her own motor and clutch with her. As her dad said, if anything were to happen to the motor or clutch, let it be Shelby’s instead of someone else’s.

Jeff also pointed out that people in the drag racing community are always happy to help one another, every family is awesome and they pitch in any way they can. The families constantly root the kids on, giving everyone high fives and encouraging them with positive words. Jeff went on to say that getting gets involved in drag racing is one of the best things you can do. They learn about sportsmanship and they build their self confidence. Shelby and her family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation for all of the community support as everyone has rallied around her.

Shelby said her friends are excited for her, but she is a little nervous because she will be competing against more junior drag racers than usual. The drag racers will be competing against each other until it’s down to the final two. There aren’t any pushovers in this competition; anyone can win any given round. Shelby wins with consistency and she has good reaction time. Shelby knows she has to take it one race at a time and let the chips fall where they may. The winner of the 2017 IHRA World Finals will take home a Mike Bosch Jr. Dragster Ironman trophy and championship ring. The event will be live streamed on ESPN 3. At the time of this article, live streaming details were not known.

The first rule of drag racing is to be safe. The second rule is to have fun.

On September 30th Shelby Roy will be attending the Championship Awards banquet where drag racers placing first through fifth for the season will be receiving their awards. When you see Shelby around town, give her a high five and wish her luck in Memphis!