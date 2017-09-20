Announcements, Events, Sponsored Content

Career Open House at Spring Creek Sept 26, Sept 30, Oct 12

Career Open House!

Spring Creek Correctional Center will be holding an open house, spaces limited, to come into Spring Creek – come and see what we are all about!  It is an opportunity for you to better understand the opportunities here and make an educated decision on a future career path.   We will be providing tours from 10:00 – 1:00, with an opportunity to stay longer and observe the institutions operations.  Contact Sherie Fryxell to reserve your spot 907-362-9755.

Current Open House dates:

September 26th (Tuesday)

September 30th (Saturday)

October 12th (Thursday)

