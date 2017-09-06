Call for Entry: Are you interested in a gallery show?

Are you interested in a gallery show? Homer Council on the Arts wants your proposal!

Call for entry: Click here to fill out an application form online. (http://www.homerart.org/gallery/)

Submission deadline: September 15, 2017. Selection and notification will be October 15, 2017. Applications in all media and formats including solo, group and interdisciplinary arts are welcome. Preference is given to Homer, Kenai Peninsula, Alaskan Native, and Alaskan artists. If you do not have access to submit online please mail to the following address: 355 West Pioneer Ave., Homer, Alaska 99603.

Please direct questions to Peggy at (907) 235-4288.