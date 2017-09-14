Announcements, City of Seward, Council, Economics

Budget Work Session Information Available

by SCN Editor

Click HERE to access the budget kick-off presentation given to the Seward City Council on September 12.

The next budget work session is Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.  This work session will be televised.

Budget information will be posted on the City’s website as it is provided.  Click on the “Current Budget Information (FY 2018-2019)” link on the main page of the City of Seward website (www.cityofseward.us).

