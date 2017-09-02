Bird feeders are not for Bears

As fall approaches, it’s tempting to put up bird feeders for our feathered friends. It seemed safe as no bears had been seen in town for a while, until recently. Now, a black bear momma with two adorable first-year cubs is cruising Seward neighborhoods, targeting bird feeders from Jesse Lee Subdivision to Dora Way to Forest Acres.

While watching the little family is fascinating, allowing them easy access to bird seed and suet trains them to be pests and could result in their untimely death.

“A fed bear is a dead bear.”

Please take down any bird feeders, including deck feeders, that might attract these hungry bears, and be sure to secure your trash responsibly. Help keep these bears and our neighborhoods safe.

Advertisement

Carol Griswold