AK Author’s Book Highlighted at this Weekend’s National Book Festival

Alaskan author Dan L. Walker’s #SecondhandSummer has been chosen by #AlaskaCenterfortheBook to represent Alaska at the #NationalBookFestival in Washington D.C. this weekend, Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

Each year, the National Center for the Book showcases a title from each state center at the National Bookfest and Secondhand Summer will represent Alaska at this year. It is the first young adult book ever selected for Alaska and was also chosen for Alaska Battle of the Books this year.

Attendees will find Secondhand Summer featured in the Alaska Center for the Book booth #201 and in “The 2017 Discover Great Places Through Reading” brochure listed in “Great Reads About Great Places”.

Secondhand Summer (published by Alaska Northwest Books) is set in the summer of 1965 and is described as an “Alaskan urban adventure.” It is about a boy trying to find his way and ultimately about self-discovery.

Advertisement

“It is based on my own experience when I had to move to Anchorage from our homestead near Ninilchik after my father died. It was a summer of great change and adventure for a boy from the woods to move to the big city. Many of the experiences are very real, but it is a novel. Luckily there was no knife fight in my real summer, but even this does reflect life in the Anchorage I knew.

Once I had written the story, I realized it was good fit for middle school kids, kids I worked with for years as a teacher. In the process of developing this book with my editor, I realized how important it is to write books that boys want to read, our most reluctant readers. I also want the book to be sophisticated enough that it would engage adults. I think it tells a good story of life in 1965 on Government Hill in Anchorage.”

For book lovers who can’t make it to D.C., events can be viewed on Facebook live: http://www.loc.gov/bookfest/. Ron Charles from Washington Post and Carla Hayden from The Library of Congress share more information here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOrbwjTFDY8

For more from the author visit http://danlwalker.com and follow @ https://www.facebook.com/danwalkeralaskanauthor/.