AGE 50+ INVITED TO NAVIGATE LONGER LIVES

Adults age 50+ are invited to take this free course to learn how to navigate longer lives. A new 10-week session of the AGING MASTERY PROGRAM® will begin Thursday, September 21st, 12:45-2:15pm, at Seward Senior Center. Developed by the National Council on Aging, the program encourages mastery—developing behaviors across many dimensions that will lead to improved health, stronger financial security, and overall well-being. Guest speakers will share on topics including advance planning, sleep, financial fitness, healthy relationships, and much more. Students will receive a free lunch and enjoy incentives such as one-month gym memberships and Safeway gift cards. Advance sign up is required. Sponsored by Providence Health Foundation. Call the center at 224-5604 to sign up or for more information.

Advertisement