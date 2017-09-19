Absentee Voting Now Open at City Clerk’s Office

September 18, 2017 – October 2, 2017, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Absentee in Person Voting for Seward and outlying areas. Office of the City Clerk, Second Floor City Hall, 410 Adams Street. Bring a form of ID!

September 25, 2017: Last day to apply to receive a ballot by mail. Stop by the City Clerk’s Office for an application or visit the Borough’s website for the form.

Advertisement

From September 18, 2017 to October 3, 2017, the City Clerk’s Office provides accommodations for Special Needs Voting. Call 224-4046 or come by the Clerk’s Office for more information.