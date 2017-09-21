Wellness For All to offer a National Diabetes Prevention Program in Seward!

You can Prevent Type 2 Diabetes – Seward Wellness For All is proud to bring PreventT2 to our Seward community. PreventT2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is a proven program to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Learn more about the PreventT2 lifestyles change program at our Open House on Saturday September 30th from 1 – 2pm at the Seward Community Library. Free food and door prizes! This program is made possible by a generous grant from Providence Seward Medical & Care Center.dpp open house flyer



