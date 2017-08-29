Zombie Makeup And Musical Costumes — For Port City Players — Meeting Sept. 11

2 Productions need your costuming skills and creativity! Zombie Makeup (Halloween weekend) and Costumes Galore for a larger theatrical show this coming spring.

The Port City Players are presently looking for help with Make-Up and Costume Design.

The first production, to happen around Halloween, is a “ZOMBIE SHAKESPREARE” Dinner Theater. We are looking for those who would enjoy Zombie-fying Romeo and Juliet or Macbeth or King Richard in this creative retelling of “the Bards” work. The makeup will be a big part of the show.

The second production is the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, “JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT” to be performed in April. This show is going to require quite a few costumes. We’ll need a “coat of many colors”, an Elvis-y Pharaoh, and costumes (with changes) for all of Jacob’s family. The costumes are going to require advance work as we seek to find items at thrift stores to alter as well as make some of our own.

We are going to have an informational/interest meeting on Monday, September 11th, at 6 PM at the Breeze Inn.

Come and join us in the fun!