Underwater Footage of Resurrection Bay

Ever wondered what Resurrection Bay looks like underwater? In a nutshell, it’s just as amazing as it is above the water!

Seward Ocean Excursions owners Captain/Dive Instructor Bixler McClure and Captain/Divemaster Krystin McClure, who have been SCUBA diving in Alaska for years, have been exploring the bay recently with a new underwater camera/video setup.

Check out how rockfish, lingcod, invertebrates, jellyfish, and more behave underwater and see how the dramatic topopgrahy top-sides continues underwater.

