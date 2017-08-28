Thank you for supporting firefighters & EMTs!

The Phoenix Chapter of the Alaska State Firefighters Association (ASFA) would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the people of Seward and beyond for supporting our annual fundraiser cruise to Fox Island this last weekend.

On August 26, almost 80 people boarded a Kenai Fjords Tours boat to Fox Island to support training and education of local firefighters and EMTs. Once at the island, cruise-goers dined on prime rib and salmon while participating in a live outcry auction. Thanks to overwhelming community support (that’s YOU!), the event was a huge success. The ASFA Phoenix Chapter will be able to continue providing special training opportunities for firefighters & EMTs in Seward, Moose Pass, Bear Creek, and Lowell Point.

We would like to give special thanks to Kenai Fjords Tours management and staff, cruise-goers, bidders, volunteers, and local auction experts Steve Lemme and Sharyl Seese. Finally, we would like to thank all of the local businesses and artists who donated items for the auction:

A Forest Acre Inn

AK Starfish Co.

Alaska Railroad

Alaska SeaLife Center

Alaska Shop

Alaska Wilderness Adventures

Apollo Restaurant

Authentic Folk Art Gallery

Beth Diamond

D. Padilla

GCI

Glenda Jones

Gone Again Charters

Gulf of Alaska Crab & Seafood

Hotel Seward

Icicle Seafoods

J-Dock Sport Fishing

Jeanie Shirk

Jerry Wardlow

Joanie Merritt

Justin Napoka

Klondike Pizzeria

Les Simpson

Marathon Helicopters

Marina Motel

Northern Latitude Adventures

Odom

Once in a Blue Moose

Advertisement Pit Bar

Polar Bear Jump-Off Committee

Princess Cruises

ProComm Alaska

Railway Cantina

Randall Smith

Resurrection Roadhouse

Sailing Inc.

SAK Town Liquor

Salmon Bake Restaurant

Sea Bean Café

Seasalt Alaskan Bar & Grill

Seward Area Quilters

Seward Best Western Plus

Seward Brewing Co.

Seward Chamber of Commerce

Seward City News

Seward Journal

Seward Properties

Seward Volunteer Fire Dept.

Sew’n Bee Cozy

Spenard Builders Supply

Starbird Studios

Stephen Foster

Stoney Creek Canopy Adventures

Sue Lang

Sunny Cove Sea Kayaking

Tina McLean

Turning Heads Kennels

Twigs Alaskan Gifts

Urbach’s

Wildlife Trading Company