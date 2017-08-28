Thank you for supporting firefighters & EMTs!

The Phoenix Chapter of the Alaska State Firefighters Association (ASFA) would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the people of Seward and beyond for supporting our annual fundraiser cruise to Fox Island this last weekend.
On August 26, almost 80 people boarded a Kenai Fjords Tours boat to Fox Island to support training and education of local firefighters and EMTs. Once at the island, cruise-goers dined on prime rib and salmon while participating in a live outcry auction. Thanks to overwhelming community support (that’s YOU!), the event was a huge success. The ASFA Phoenix Chapter will be able to continue providing special training opportunities for firefighters & EMTs in Seward, Moose Pass, Bear Creek, and Lowell Point.
We would like to give special thanks to Kenai Fjords Tours management and staff, cruise-goers, bidders, volunteers, and local auction experts Steve Lemme and Sharyl Seese. Finally, we would like to thank all of the local businesses and artists who donated items for the auction:
- A Forest Acre Inn
- AK Starfish Co.
- Alaska Railroad
- Alaska SeaLife Center
- Alaska Shop
- Alaska Wilderness Adventures
- Apollo Restaurant
- Authentic Folk Art Gallery
- Beth Diamond
- D. Padilla
- GCI
- Glenda Jones
- Gone Again Charters
- Gulf of Alaska Crab & Seafood
- Hotel Seward
- Icicle Seafoods
- J-Dock Sport Fishing
- Jeanie Shirk
- Jerry Wardlow
- Joanie Merritt
- Justin Napoka
- Klondike Pizzeria
- Les Simpson
- Marathon Helicopters
- Marina Motel
- Northern Latitude Adventures
- Odom
- Once in a Blue Moose
- Pit Bar
- Polar Bear Jump-Off Committee
- Princess Cruises
- ProComm Alaska
- Railway Cantina
- Randall Smith
- Resurrection Roadhouse
- Sailing Inc.
- SAK Town Liquor
- Salmon Bake Restaurant
- Sea Bean Café
- Seasalt Alaskan Bar & Grill
- Seward Area Quilters
- Seward Best Western Plus
- Seward Brewing Co.
- Seward Chamber of Commerce
- Seward City News
- Seward Journal
- Seward Properties
- Seward Volunteer Fire Dept.
- Sew’n Bee Cozy
- Spenard Builders Supply
- Starbird Studios
- Stephen Foster
- Stoney Creek Canopy Adventures
- Sue Lang
- Sunny Cove Sea Kayaking
- Tina McLean
- Turning Heads Kennels
- Twigs Alaskan Gifts
- Urbach’s
- Wildlife Trading Company
