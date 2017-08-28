Alaska, Announcements, Fire Department, Moose Pass News

Thank you for supporting firefighters & EMTs!

by Phoenix Chapter of ASFA

The Phoenix Chapter of the Alaska State Firefighters Association (ASFA) would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the people of Seward and beyond for supporting our annual fundraiser cruise to Fox Island this last weekend.

On August 26, almost 80 people boarded a Kenai Fjords Tours boat to Fox Island to support training and education of local firefighters and EMTs.  Once at the island, cruise-goers dined on prime rib and salmon while participating in a live outcry auction.  Thanks to overwhelming community support (that’s YOU!), the event was a huge success.  The ASFA Phoenix Chapter will be able to continue providing special training opportunities for firefighters & EMTs in Seward, Moose Pass, Bear Creek, and Lowell Point.  

We would like to give special thanks to Kenai Fjords Tours management and staff, cruise-goers, bidders, volunteers, and local auction experts Steve Lemme and Sharyl Seese.  Finally, we would like to thank all of the local businesses and artists who donated items for the auction:

  • A Forest Acre Inn
  • AK Starfish Co.
  • Alaska Railroad
  • Alaska SeaLife Center
  • Alaska Shop
  • Alaska Wilderness Adventures
  • Apollo Restaurant
  • Authentic Folk Art Gallery
  • Beth Diamond
  • D. Padilla
  • GCI
  • Glenda Jones
  • Gone Again Charters
  • Gulf of Alaska Crab & Seafood
  • Hotel Seward
  • Icicle Seafoods
  • J-Dock Sport Fishing
  • Jeanie Shirk
  • Jerry Wardlow
  • Joanie Merritt
  • Justin Napoka
  • Klondike Pizzeria
  • Les Simpson
  • Marathon Helicopters
  • Marina Motel
  • Northern Latitude Adventures
  • Odom
  • Once in a Blue Moose

  • Pit Bar
  • Polar Bear Jump-Off Committee
  • Princess Cruises
  • ProComm Alaska
  • Railway Cantina
  • Randall Smith
  • Resurrection Roadhouse
  • Sailing Inc.
  • SAK Town Liquor
  • Salmon Bake Restaurant
  • Sea Bean Café
  • Seasalt Alaskan Bar & Grill
  • Seward Area Quilters
  • Seward Best Western Plus
  • Seward Brewing Co.
  • Seward Chamber of Commerce
  • Seward City News
  • Seward Journal
  • Seward Properties
  • Seward Volunteer Fire Dept.
  • Sew’n Bee Cozy
  • Spenard Builders Supply
  • Starbird Studios
  • Stephen Foster
  • Stoney Creek Canopy Adventures
  • Sue Lang
  • Sunny Cove Sea Kayaking
  • Tina McLean
  • Turning Heads Kennels
  • Twigs Alaskan Gifts
  • Urbach’s
  • Wildlife Trading Company

