Summer Reading Program Closing Celebration!

by Seward Community Library & Museum

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Don’t forget the Summer Reading Program Closing Celebration is tomorrow:

  • Saturday
  • Aug. 5th
  • 2-4 pm
  • Community Room

The summer has flown by and all of our Summer Reading Participants have been busy with books and summertime activities!  Join us to celebrate with:

  • Summer Reading Program Prizes for all participants
  • Rock Painting Activity
  • Soda Floats
  • Random Drawings

We recommend wearing your messy clothes to this event.  All are welcome!  Please call the Library Front Desk at 907-224-4082 for more information.  See ya there…

Author: Seward Community Library & MuseumThe Seward Community Library & Museum is a combined public library, historic museum, archives and community center that was co-located in a new facility at 6th Ave. and Adams St. in 2013 to better serve Seward and the surrounding area.

