|
Advertisement
Don’t forget the Summer Reading Program Closing Celebration is tomorrow:
- Saturday
- Aug. 5th
- 2-4 pm
- Community Room
The summer has flown by and all of our Summer Reading Participants have been busy with books and summertime activities! Join us to celebrate with:
- Summer Reading Program Prizes for all participants
- Rock Painting Activity
- Soda Floats
- Random Drawings
We recommend wearing your messy clothes to this event. All are welcome! Please call the Library Front Desk at 907-224-4082 for more information. See ya there…
|
Advertisement
Comments
Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.