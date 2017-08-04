Advertisement

Don’t forget the Summer Reading Program Closing Celebration is tomorrow:

Saturday

Aug. 5th

2-4 pm

Community Room

The summer has flown by and all of our Summer Reading Participants have been busy with books and summertime activities! Join us to celebrate with:

Summer Reading Program Prizes for all participants

Rock Painting Activity

Soda Floats

Random Drawings

We recommend wearing your messy clothes to this event. All are welcome! Please call the Library Front Desk at 907-224-4082 for more information. See ya there…