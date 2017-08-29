Slumps and Scones: Blueberry Recipes with No Oven Required

by Allison Sayer for Seward City News-

This has been a great blueberry season and I’d like to share a couple of my favorite blueberry recipes: Blueberry slump and blueberry scones. These blueberry recipes work well on the stovetop or woodstove.

Blueberry Slump

This is similar to a recipe old-timer hunters make around the fire with canned peaches. The juice from the berries steams the batter you pour on top of it, so you end up with gooey fruit on the bottom and a light cake on top.

You will need:

A heavy-bottomed pot or skillet with a lid that closes tightly

Ingredients:

1.5 cups of your favorite pancake batter (whether from scratch or from a mix)

1 quart blueberries

2 T water or apple juice

Grease for the pan

1/4 cup sugar



Lightly grease your pan, paying special attention to the sides Pour blueberries, juice or water, and 2 T of the sugar into the pan and crush berries slightly. Heat the berries on medium heat until they are bubbling. Add more liquid if there isn’t enough. In the meantime, mix up your pancake batter. Add 2 T extra sugar to the batter. Pour a layer of batter gently over the bubbling berries, cover your pan, and turn the heat as low as it will go. Check after 8 minutes, and then every 5 minutes after that. You are looking for the same holes you look for on regular pancakes. They will start forming on the edges. When they reach the center you can turn off the heat. Let stand, covered, 5-10 more minutes.

Blueberry Scones

This recipe is meant to be made on top of a woodstove, but a griddle or skillet will work. These are traditional style scones- not very sweet.

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp brown sugar

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp cream of tartar

1 T shortening or butter

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup blueberries



Sift together dry ingredients Work in shortening Stir in buttermilk Knead dough until it feels light Add berries Form dough into a ball Squash the ball into a disc about an inch high Cut the disc into 6 wedges Place scones on moderately hot stovetop. Turn while cooking so that all six sides have a turn in contact with the stovetop. Scones are done when all six sides are brown. Serve with butter and honey.