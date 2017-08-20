Announcements, Events, Seward Schools

Seward PTA August 22 Meeting Agenda

Just a reminder that the first PTA Meeting of the new school year will be Tuesday Aug. 22nd at 6:30 pm at the Elementary School Library.

Agenda will include
New Principal introduction
Planning of the Open House
Elementary School Fund Raiser Discussion

Membership
Imagination Library
Recruitment for new officers
If you have anything you would like to add to the Agenda please feel free to contact the Seward PTA.

