Seward Police Journals August 9-21 2017

2302 TRAFFIC STOP – INVESTIGATIVE DRIVING COMPLAINT RP reported a silver truck with license plate GJD751 was swerving on the Seward Highway heading southbound. Officer stopped the vehicle and talked to driver. Officer did not smell any alcohol and driver stated he may have been distracted by an electronic device but was not texting.

August 20 2017

1045 PUBLIC ASSIST RP reported that another boat collided with him in the small boat harbor. RP stated he did not exchange information with the other boat driver, and that the other boat driver declined to pay for an examination at his request. RP spoke with an officer.

1143 911 HANGUP/MISDIAL At the waterfront campgrounds subject accidentally dialed 911. Subject stated everything was okay, and there were no sounds of distress heard. Officer was advised.

1157 AGENCY ASSIST RP wanted to report a DV at his residence in Salmon Creek Road. RP was advised to contact SAST. Later RP reported that his stored property at Marathon was being taken out onto the lawn and being destroyed by female. Officer contacted female who stated she was moving RP’s property out of her house at Marathon, and to his residence at Salmon Creek Road.

1206 THEFT RP reported a theft at Safeway by known subject and his girlfriend who stole some meat. RP stated they left in a pickup truck with unknown direction. Officer interviewed employee.

1407 TROOPER ARREST Troopers arrested TONYA DAVIS for a warrant and transported her to SCJ.

1512 CIVIL ISSUE RP reported a tour bus hitting the overhang at the Breeze Inn. Officer determined it was a civil issue.