City of Seward, Crime, Police Journal

Seward Police Journal August 2-August 9

by SCN Editor
August 2 2017
1600 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to PORFIRIO ZAMORA JR. at Third and B Street for operating electronic devices while driving.
1606 LOST AND FOUND A citizen brought in a bicycle left on his property on Nautical Drive.
1705 911 NON EMERGENCY A caller wanted to know if someone had turned in his driver’s license.  He was instructed to call DMV tomorrow morning.
1803 CASE UPDATE

17-2074

 Officers located subject that left the hospital and returned him to the hospital.
2233 DUI – ALCOHOL

TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION

TRAFFIC STOP – INVESTIGATIVE

DRIVING COMPLAINT

 RP reported an intoxicated man stumble to his vehicle, a F350, then got in vehicle and started to drive away. Officer stopped the vehicle matching the description over at 4th Ave and Ballaine Blvd. Officer arrested JAMES SEY for DUI. Citation issued to SEY for open container.
August 3 2017
1003 PARKING COMPLAINT RP requested an officer at Fourth avenue on the Adams Street side for a white van that hit the pole.  Officer found no damage.
1352 LOST AND FOUND A citizen reported that she lost her debit card possibly on the Two Lakes Trail.
1515 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES RP requested to talk to an officer regarding a suspicious male asking the whereabouts of his juvenile niece.
1542 TRAFFIC STOP

VERBAL WARNING

 Verbal warning given to OLIVER IWAO KUNITAKE on Lowell Point Road for failure to maintain lane.
1715 911 MISDIAL A guest from the Breeze Inn dialed 911 by mistake when she saw her red message light blinking.  No sounds of distress.
1745 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES Unkanuzit reported a male with shoulder length brown/gray hair with ball cap driving an older maroon Bronco type vehicle with tire and a bike on the back, headed toward Police Department.  Suspect was dumpster diving.  Caller gave a partial plate of AK/ GY****.  Officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
1840 DRIVING COMPLAINT An anonymous caller reported JGU342 in the Chinooks parking lot, blocking her in and wouldn’t move.  Vehicle has his turn signal on.  Officers made contact with witnesses on scene who state that it seemed like road rage between the two vehicles.  Caller was not on scene when officer arrived.
1914 TRAFFIC STOP

VERBAL WARNING

 Verbal warning given to FELIX S ZILBERSTEIN at Seward Highway for speed.
1937 TRAFFIC STOP

VERBAL WARNING

 Verbal warning given to JACOB NOVAK at Mile 1 Seward Hwy for speed.
1943 TRAFFFIC STOP

CITATION x2

 Citation issued to BRYAN SMITH at 3rd Ave and A St for speed and passing in no pass zone.
2041 TRAFFIC STOP

VERBAL WARNING

 Verbal warning LANE PELLETIER at Mile 2 Seward Hwy for speed.
2113 AGENCY ASSIST

TROOPER ARREST

 SAST requested an agency to the Salmon Creek trailer court.  Troopers arrested BRITTNEY FATTORE for assault IV DV.
2213 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance dispatched to the Seward City Jail.
2213 AGENCY ASSIST Officers assisted the jail with a prisoner.
2231 AGENCY ASSIST Officer escorted the ambulance with a prisoner to the hospital.
2254 INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN RP requested an Officer across the street from the Yukon and hung up the phone.  Officers contacted an intoxicated HENRY GATES.  Officer told GATES no more bars for the night and sent him to his hotel in a taxi.
2326 NOISE COMPLAINT RP requested an Officer to Resurrection campground for a camper running a loud generator after quiet hours.  Officer contacted the owner who agreed to turn the generator off for the night.
2338 THEFT RP advised of a shoplifter at Chevron.  Officer contacted subject who was transported to the hospital for mental evaluation.
August 4 2017
0007 PARKING COMPLAINT Greg’s Taxi was reported to be parked in the fire lane at Bayside Apartments. RP later called again to report the taxi had moved.
0107 TRAFFIC STOP – DUI ALCOHOL

MIW

BTR

 JARED MCGUIRE was arrested for DUI and MIW IV at Sea Lion Avenue, and transported to SCJ.  JARED MCGUIRE refused to give a breathalyzer test.
0206 911 HANGUP/MISDIAL A 911 misdial came from the harbor area. No sounds of distress were heard, and a voicemail was left on call back. An officer was notified.
0512 911-EMERGENCY

AMBULANCE DISPATCHED

 An ambulance was dispatched to the cruise ship. Subject was transported to the hospital by SVAC.
0650 911 – NON-EMERGENCY

INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN

RP reported three intoxicated campers at Alice Campground being loud and causing a disturbance. Officer found no individuals making a disturbance.
0704 AGENCY ASSIST The hospital reported that subject was being uncooperative and kicking the door inside the psych room. Officers responded to the scene.   
0843 PARKING COMPLAINT Officer left parking warning on vehicle parked in front of cookery for backing into a diagonal parking spot.
1011 FIRE DISPATCHED Front Point Alarm reported a general fire alarm at Beach Dr. LPVFD, BCVFD, SVAC dispatched. Registered owner of residence contacted admin line and reported that it was just burn popcorn that set off the fire alarm and canceled call.
1153 LOST AND FOUND RP turned in 2 driver’s licenses at the police department after not being claimed at the harbormaster.
1154 PUBLIC ASSIST Seward Jail requested an Officer keep an eye out for an individual recently released that left their medication in the jail. Officer was unable to locate the individual.
1228 911 – EMERGENCY

AMBULANCE DISPATCHED

 RP requested an ambulance at 4th Ave. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched. SVAC transported the patient to the hospital.
1439 DRIVING COMPLAINT

911 – NON-EMERGENCY

 RP reported a red Subaru Forrester was driving erratically and squealing tires at the intersection of Port Ave and Seward Highway and then turned north. Officer was unable to locate a vehicle that matched description. AST was notified.
1457 BURN PERMIT Burn permit was issued to Seward Highway through the 6th of August.
1510 LOST AND FOUND RP reported she had lost her wallet near 4th Ave and had all of her credit cards and driver’s license in it. RP needed to make a police report because she was flying out of AK on Wednesday and needed to get through security. Officer talked to RP at the police department.
1756 AGENCY ASSIST Providence Hospital requested an Officer to help with subject at the hospital who was upset after speaking to a representative from Seaview.
1812 RADAR TRAILER The radar trailer has been set up north of Van Buren St in the southbound lane of Seward Highway.
1836 CIVIL ISSUE RP requested to speak to an Officer about some strange circumstances.  Officer spoke to RP and determined that this was a civil issue and answered some questions for her.
2009 FOOT PATROL DTA.
2113 TRAFFIC STOP

CITATION

 Citation issued to DONNA ALLEN at the Safeway parking lot for speed.
2131 TRAFFIC STOP

VERBAL WARNING

 Verbal warning given to MARVIN AVILES at Seward and Airport for speed.
2304 AST WARRANT ARREST Troopers arrested DEVIN LOOMIS and CHARLOTTE DAVENPORT on separate warrants.
2329 SECURITY CHECK Marina Motel, Sailing Inc.
2330 SECURITY CHECK Elementary and Middle school.
2343 FOOT PATROL Southern docks.
2346 TRAFFIC STOP

CITATION

 Citation issued to BRIAN LEVINE for speed at Seward Highway and North Harbor Street.
August 5 2017
1629 DISTURBANCE

911 – NON-EMERGENCY

 RP reported a man and woman were yelling at each other in front of Bear Mtn Apartments and the woman had slapped the man. Officers responded and spoke to 2 subjects and determined no crime was committed.
1730 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Officer advised JOLYNN LUND and BRUCE LUND at 4th Ave that they were trespassed from the Military Resort for an earlier incident that was brought to the Officer’s attention by Military Resort Staff.
1811 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to MERITXELL FLAVIA at Port Ave and Northwesten Circle for speed.
1823 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION

TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING

 Citation issued to REBECCA DANIELLE at 3rd Ave and C St for speed and verbal warning given for failure to provide registration.
1832 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to VIRGINIA FRIZZELL at 4th Ave and Madison St for obstructing traffic.
2115 TRAFFIC STOP

CITATION

 Citation issued to DAVID LEIFERMAN at 3rd and B St for speed.
2116 MVA-D RP at the Seward Resort advised of an MVA at the Resort.  Officer spoke with the driver and contacted the owner of the other vehicle.  Both parties exchanged insurance information.
2137 TRAFFIC STOP

CITATION x2

 Citations issued to CHERYL HURD at the Chamber of Commerce parking lot for speed and failure to provide proof of insurance.
2242 911 NON-EMERGENCY

MICS UNFOUNDED

 RP advised that a group of campers were smoking marijuana outside in Boulder field campground.  Officers were unable to locate anyone smoking outside.  Officer spoke with P&R staff who did not witness any illegal activity.
2304 TRAFFIC STOP

VERBAL WARNING

 Verbal warning given to LANDON LESCHPER at Seward and Nash for failure to maintain lane.
2310 TRAFFIC STOP

CITATION

VERBAL WARNING

 Citation issued to MOLLY DEBOWER at Seward and Airport for failure to carry proof of insurance.  Verbal warning given for speed.
2336

AST DUI ARREST Troopers arrested TAB CAHILL at Mile 63 Seward for DUI.  CAHILL was transported to the SCJ.

 

August 6 2017
0106 911 HANGUP/MISDIAL A 911 misdial came from the Lowell Point Road area. No sounds of distress were heard, and on callback a voicemail was left. An officer was notified.
0157 TRAFFIC STOP – ARREST

DUI

DRIVING COMPLAINT

LEAVING THE SCENE OF MVA

 RP reported a hit and run outside of the Yukon bar. Officers spoke with the victim on scene. Officers stopped the vehicle matching the description at 4th and Port. BRANDON RITCHEY was arrested for DUI and transported to SCJ.
0157 911 – NON-EMERGENCY

LEAVING THE SCENE OF  MVA

 RP reported a hit and run outside of the Yukon bar. Officers spoke with the victim on scene.
0332 AGENCY ASSIST

TROOPER ARREST

 Officers responded to an agency assist request from Troopers to the Pit Bar for an ongoing fight. Troopers arrested WAYSON DUDOIT and transported to SCJ.
1615 PUBLIC ASSIST RP reported that subject stole family heirlooms in Anchorage eleven years ago. RP was advised by an officer to seek a civil case.
1839 LOST AND FOUND RP reported that she lost her wallet from the Breeze Inn to the bike path. The wallet was later found at Marathon Campground and an officer returned the wallet.
1929 MVA – D Two subjects met an officer outside PD and advised another subject had backed into their car. The owners of both vehicles decided to only involve them and insurance.
2116 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to JOHN SPIERS for failure to stop at a stop sign at 4th Avenue.
2123 FOOT PATROL DTA.
2131 911 HANGUP/MISDIAL A 911 misdial came from subject at Icicle Seafoods. The caller stated it was an accident and that everything was okay. An officer was notified.
2135 DRIVING COMPLAINT RP reported a subject with a warrant was at Chevron.  Officer and Trooper responded, but could not find the vehicle matching the description.
2141 TRASH COMPLAINT RP reported that the trash outside of the apartments on 3rd Avenue and Washington Street was overflowing. An officer was notified.
2215 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to PAUL BRAYTON for failure to signal at Seward Highway Mile 1.
2223 CASE UPDATE 17-2141

LOST AND FOUND

 Subject was looking for a lost wallet. They were advised the wallet had been turned in.
2240 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES RP reported that she heard loud noises and saw two young individuals with spray paint near the high school. Officers responded and contacted the high school football coach who said they were working on the fields.
2257 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to BRENDA XU for speed at Seward Highway and South Harbor Street.
2331 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED

AGENCY ASSIST

 Ambulance dispatched to the Sea Life Center. Officer arrived to assist.
August 7 2017
0528 AMBULANCE REQUESTED An ambulance is requested to the cruise ship dock. 
0548 PARKING COMPLAINT A parking warning was left on GZM309 across from the Seward Hotel for parking against flow of traffic.
0657 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to ROBERT O LILIEDAHL at Third and Van Buren for speed.
0803 911 AMBULANCE REQUESTED Ambulance requested to the Nauti Otter Inn.  BCVFD/SVAC dispatched.
0838 CRIMINAL TRESPASS II SUMMONS ISSUED Kimberly Court Apartments requested an Officer for ANDREW COURSER being on property and has been trespassed.  Officer responded and made contact with COURSER at Apartment 7 and issued a Summons for Criminal Trespass II.
0919 911 AMBULANCE REQUESTED

AGENCY ASSIST-SFD

 Ambulance requested to the Hotel 360.  SVFD/SVAC dispatched.  Officer responded.
1010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Safeway requested and Officer to criminally trespass WILLIAM GAGE.  Officer responded and advised GAGE had left the store.  Officer responded and made contact with GAGE and advised he was criminally trespassed from Safeway for 6 months.
1147 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning to KYLE BENNETT while driving at 3rd and Wells Fargo for speed.
1220 911 POWER OUTAGE RP, heard an explosion and the power went out at her residence at Benson.  Electric and on call water personnel advised.
1342 LOST AND FOUND Military ID was found at the SPD window.  Info entered in Lost/Found Book.
1344 TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to Bulgarian driver while driving at 4TH and Port for fail to stop at stop sign.
1403 SECURITY CHECK Airport
1405 AMBULANCE REQUESTED KFT requested medics to Fox Island.  SVFD/SVAC dispatched.
1539 911 TEST KPB tested the Elevator at the High School
1613 LOST AND FOUND RP turned in a sport and commercial fishing license. A voicemail was left for the owner.
1823 ELECTRICAL CALL OUT On duty electrical called out to Lancelot Drive for a power outage. On call fixed the outage.
1928 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance requested to Gateway Apartments via Life Line. Patient transported to the hospital by SVAC.
1947 MVA – D Officer responded to a MVA damage only at the Cruise Ship Terminal. Driviers were both issued PAR forms.
2016 MVA – D Officer responded to a MVA damage only at the Seward Military Resort. Subject was issued a PAR form, and the other PAR form was left on the unattended vehicle with contact information.
2021 CRIMINAL TRESPASS RAYMOND CHAVEZ was advised by an officer that he was trespassed indefinitely from the Yukon and Pit bar, and that he had a revoked or suspended license.
August 8 2017
0629 TRAFFIC STOP

VERBAL WARNING

 Verbal warning given to MARGARET L STARR at Seward and South Harbor for speed.
0634 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to ELIZABETH CATHERINE CASTLE at Third and Jefferson Street for speed.
1552 INFORMATIONAL RP with the Campgrounds advised they will be evicting RV vehicle GWC705 from Alice Campground site 911 tomorrow at 1600. Possible police presence required.
1637 DRIVING COMPLAINT RP reported a grey and red Dodge truck with a topper swerving and speeding on the Seward Highway and turning into the Safeway parking lot. Officer found no vehicle matching the description.
1638 CIVIL ISSUE RP reported a burglary at her apartment in Pacific Park. Officers and interviewed RP. Subject later reported that he did not steal anything, and that RP had physically hurt him. Officer interviewed subject.
1649 911 – EMERGENCY

AMBULANCE DISPATCHED

 Ambulance dispatched to Seavey’s kiosk in the small boat harbor. Patient was transported to the hospital by SVAC.
1923 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to TIMMY ALIMONTI for expired registration and driving without a valid license, and verbal warning for failure to stop at stop sign at 4th Avenue and Port Avenue.
2051 911 NON-EMERGENCY

INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN

 RP with Resurrection Taxi on admin line, and RP on 911 both reported the same intoxicated pedestrian on 3rd Avenue having trouble standing and walking. Officer transported subject to his apartment.
2144 EARTHQUAKE NTWC recorded a magnitude 5.3 earthquake 30 miles Southwest of Nikolski, Alaska. No tsunami expected.
2153 EARTHQUAKE NTWC recorded a magnitude 5.1 earthquake 25 miles Southwest of Nikolski, Alaska. No tsunami expected.
2305 911 – EMERGENCY

DISTURBANCE

 RP reported hearing a verbal fight outside of the AVTEC gym, and hearing one of the parties drive off. Officers found no one in the area.
August 9 2017
0121 WELFARE CHECK The night auditor from the Hotel Seward reported AK/LIC JDV548 with its lights on across the street and wanted to make sure that the vehicle owner was not having a problem.  Officer found no one in the car.
0422 DEATH INVESTIGATION RP reported that subject died at Fifth Avenue.  Officer responded and notified the Medical Examiner as there was not a comfort one or advanced directive in place.  The medical examiner released the body to the family.
0857 DRIVING COMPLAINT DMV advised of a gray Toyota pickup, unknown plate, was driving on the wrong side of the road at the Airport while they were doing a road test.  Officer responded and saw a gray Toyota pickup travelling southbound on Seward Highway and advised vehicle was driving fine.
0919 TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to DEAN REIMERS while driving at 3rd and Port for fail to stop at stop sign.
0930 TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to RHYLEE GERBER while driving at Seward Fisheries for fail to stop at stop sign and driving left of center.
0937 TRAFFIC STOP- CITATION Citation issued to RICKY GANT while driving at 3rd and B Street for speed.
1118 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES RP, reported seeing a male in a suit changing a ARR Track sign at the Airport crossing.  ARR Dispatch advised and confirmed that was the conductor changing it.
1200 911 HANG UP/MISDIAL 911 pocket dial from the SBH area.  No sounds of distress.  All ok.  Officer advised.
1213 911 HANG UP/MISDIAL 911 pocket dial from Icicle Seafoods.  No sounds of distress.  All ok.  Officer advised.
1305 TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to BRENDAN RYAN while driving at 4th and Port for fail to stop at stop sign.
1345 911 HANG UP/MISDIAL 911 pocket dial from DTA.  No sounds distress.  Officer advised.
1515 INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN TelAlaska reported an intoxicated female outside of the Peking Restaurant.  Officer responded and made contact with Female.   Officer transported subject to PSMC for Protective Custody.
1520 911 INFORMATIONAL RP called asking about notary service after hours.  RP advised to use non emergency number.

