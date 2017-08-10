Seward Police Journal August 2-August 9

|August 2 2017
|1600
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to PORFIRIO ZAMORA JR. at Third and B Street for operating electronic devices while driving.
|1606
|LOST AND FOUND
|A citizen brought in a bicycle left on his property on Nautical Drive.
|1705
|911 NON EMERGENCY
|A caller wanted to know if someone had turned in his driver’s license. He was instructed to call DMV tomorrow morning.
|1803
|CASE UPDATE
17-2074
|Officers located subject that left the hospital and returned him to the hospital.
|2233
|DUI – ALCOHOL
TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
TRAFFIC STOP – INVESTIGATIVE
DRIVING COMPLAINT
|RP reported an intoxicated man stumble to his vehicle, a F350, then got in vehicle and started to drive away. Officer stopped the vehicle matching the description over at 4th Ave and Ballaine Blvd. Officer arrested JAMES SEY for DUI. Citation issued to SEY for open container.
|August 3 2017
|1003
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|RP requested an officer at Fourth avenue on the Adams Street side for a white van that hit the pole. Officer found no damage.
|1352
|LOST AND FOUND
|A citizen reported that she lost her debit card possibly on the Two Lakes Trail.
|1515
|SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES
|RP requested to talk to an officer regarding a suspicious male asking the whereabouts of his juvenile niece.
|1542
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to OLIVER IWAO KUNITAKE on Lowell Point Road for failure to maintain lane.
|1715
|911 MISDIAL
|A guest from the Breeze Inn dialed 911 by mistake when she saw her red message light blinking. No sounds of distress.
|1745
|SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES
|Unkanuzit reported a male with shoulder length brown/gray hair with ball cap driving an older maroon Bronco type vehicle with tire and a bike on the back, headed toward Police Department. Suspect was dumpster diving. Caller gave a partial plate of AK/ GY****. Officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
|1840
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|An anonymous caller reported JGU342 in the Chinooks parking lot, blocking her in and wouldn’t move. Vehicle has his turn signal on. Officers made contact with witnesses on scene who state that it seemed like road rage between the two vehicles. Caller was not on scene when officer arrived.
|1914
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to FELIX S ZILBERSTEIN at Seward Highway for speed.
|1937
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to JACOB NOVAK at Mile 1 Seward Hwy for speed.
|1943
|TRAFFFIC STOP
CITATION x2
|Citation issued to BRYAN SMITH at 3rd Ave and A St for speed and passing in no pass zone.
|2041
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning LANE PELLETIER at Mile 2 Seward Hwy for speed.
|2113
|AGENCY ASSIST
TROOPER ARREST
|SAST requested an agency to the Salmon Creek trailer court. Troopers arrested BRITTNEY FATTORE for assault IV DV.
|2213
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance dispatched to the Seward City Jail.
|2213
|AGENCY ASSIST
|Officers assisted the jail with a prisoner.
|2231
|AGENCY ASSIST
|Officer escorted the ambulance with a prisoner to the hospital.
|2254
|INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN
|RP requested an Officer across the street from the Yukon and hung up the phone. Officers contacted an intoxicated HENRY GATES. Officer told GATES no more bars for the night and sent him to his hotel in a taxi.
|2326
|NOISE COMPLAINT
|RP requested an Officer to Resurrection campground for a camper running a loud generator after quiet hours. Officer contacted the owner who agreed to turn the generator off for the night.
|2338
|THEFT
|RP advised of a shoplifter at Chevron. Officer contacted subject who was transported to the hospital for mental evaluation.
|August 4 2017
|0007
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|Greg’s Taxi was reported to be parked in the fire lane at Bayside Apartments. RP later called again to report the taxi had moved.
|0107
|TRAFFIC STOP – DUI ALCOHOL
MIW
BTR
|JARED MCGUIRE was arrested for DUI and MIW IV at Sea Lion Avenue, and transported to SCJ. JARED MCGUIRE refused to give a breathalyzer test.
|0206
|911 HANGUP/MISDIAL
|A 911 misdial came from the harbor area. No sounds of distress were heard, and a voicemail was left on call back. An officer was notified.
|0512
|911-EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|An ambulance was dispatched to the cruise ship. Subject was transported to the hospital by SVAC.
|0650
|911 – NON-EMERGENCY
INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN
|RP reported three intoxicated campers at Alice Campground being loud and causing a disturbance. Officer found no individuals making a disturbance.
|0704
|AGENCY ASSIST
|The hospital reported that subject was being uncooperative and kicking the door inside the psych room. Officers responded to the scene.
|0843
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|Officer left parking warning on vehicle parked in front of cookery for backing into a diagonal parking spot.
|1011
|FIRE DISPATCHED
|Front Point Alarm reported a general fire alarm at Beach Dr. LPVFD, BCVFD, SVAC dispatched. Registered owner of residence contacted admin line and reported that it was just burn popcorn that set off the fire alarm and canceled call.
|1153
|LOST AND FOUND
|RP turned in 2 driver’s licenses at the police department after not being claimed at the harbormaster.
|1154
|PUBLIC ASSIST
|Seward Jail requested an Officer keep an eye out for an individual recently released that left their medication in the jail. Officer was unable to locate the individual.
|1228
|911 – EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|RP requested an ambulance at 4th Ave. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched. SVAC transported the patient to the hospital.
|1439
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
911 – NON-EMERGENCY
|RP reported a red Subaru Forrester was driving erratically and squealing tires at the intersection of Port Ave and Seward Highway and then turned north. Officer was unable to locate a vehicle that matched description. AST was notified.
|1457
|BURN PERMIT
|Burn permit was issued to Seward Highway through the 6th of August.
|1510
|LOST AND FOUND
|RP reported she had lost her wallet near 4th Ave and had all of her credit cards and driver’s license in it. RP needed to make a police report because she was flying out of AK on Wednesday and needed to get through security. Officer talked to RP at the police department.
|1756
|AGENCY ASSIST
|Providence Hospital requested an Officer to help with subject at the hospital who was upset after speaking to a representative from Seaview.
|1812
|RADAR TRAILER
|The radar trailer has been set up north of Van Buren St in the southbound lane of Seward Highway.
|1836
|CIVIL ISSUE
|RP requested to speak to an Officer about some strange circumstances. Officer spoke to RP and determined that this was a civil issue and answered some questions for her.
|2009
|FOOT PATROL
|DTA.
|2113
|TRAFFIC STOP
CITATION
|Citation issued to DONNA ALLEN at the Safeway parking lot for speed.
|2131
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to MARVIN AVILES at Seward and Airport for speed.
|2304
|AST WARRANT ARREST
|Troopers arrested DEVIN LOOMIS and CHARLOTTE DAVENPORT on separate warrants.
|2329
|SECURITY CHECK
|Marina Motel, Sailing Inc.
|2330
|SECURITY CHECK
|Elementary and Middle school.
|2343
|FOOT PATROL
|Southern docks.
|2346
|TRAFFIC STOP
CITATION
|Citation issued to BRIAN LEVINE for speed at Seward Highway and North Harbor Street.
|August 5 2017
|1629
|DISTURBANCE
911 – NON-EMERGENCY
|RP reported a man and woman were yelling at each other in front of Bear Mtn Apartments and the woman had slapped the man. Officers responded and spoke to 2 subjects and determined no crime was committed.
|1730
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|Officer advised JOLYNN LUND and BRUCE LUND at 4th Ave that they were trespassed from the Military Resort for an earlier incident that was brought to the Officer’s attention by Military Resort Staff.
|1811
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to MERITXELL FLAVIA at Port Ave and Northwesten Circle for speed.
|1823
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Citation issued to REBECCA DANIELLE at 3rd Ave and C St for speed and verbal warning given for failure to provide registration.
|1832
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to VIRGINIA FRIZZELL at 4th Ave and Madison St for obstructing traffic.
|2115
|TRAFFIC STOP
CITATION
|Citation issued to DAVID LEIFERMAN at 3rd and B St for speed.
|2116
|MVA-D
|RP at the Seward Resort advised of an MVA at the Resort. Officer spoke with the driver and contacted the owner of the other vehicle. Both parties exchanged insurance information.
|2137
|TRAFFIC STOP
CITATION x2
|Citations issued to CHERYL HURD at the Chamber of Commerce parking lot for speed and failure to provide proof of insurance.
|2242
|911 NON-EMERGENCY
MICS UNFOUNDED
|RP advised that a group of campers were smoking marijuana outside in Boulder field campground. Officers were unable to locate anyone smoking outside. Officer spoke with P&R staff who did not witness any illegal activity.
|2304
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to LANDON LESCHPER at Seward and Nash for failure to maintain lane.
|2310
|TRAFFIC STOP
CITATION
VERBAL WARNING
|Citation issued to MOLLY DEBOWER at Seward and Airport for failure to carry proof of insurance. Verbal warning given for speed.
|2336
|August 6 2017
|0106
|911 HANGUP/MISDIAL
|A 911 misdial came from the Lowell Point Road area. No sounds of distress were heard, and on callback a voicemail was left. An officer was notified.
|0157
|TRAFFIC STOP – ARREST
DUI
DRIVING COMPLAINT
LEAVING THE SCENE OF MVA
|RP reported a hit and run outside of the Yukon bar. Officers spoke with the victim on scene. Officers stopped the vehicle matching the description at 4th and Port. BRANDON RITCHEY was arrested for DUI and transported to SCJ.
|0157
|911 – NON-EMERGENCY
LEAVING THE SCENE OF MVA
|RP reported a hit and run outside of the Yukon bar. Officers spoke with the victim on scene.
|0332
|AGENCY ASSIST
TROOPER ARREST
|Officers responded to an agency assist request from Troopers to the Pit Bar for an ongoing fight. Troopers arrested WAYSON DUDOIT and transported to SCJ.
|1615
|PUBLIC ASSIST
|RP reported that subject stole family heirlooms in Anchorage eleven years ago. RP was advised by an officer to seek a civil case.
|1839
|LOST AND FOUND
|RP reported that she lost her wallet from the Breeze Inn to the bike path. The wallet was later found at Marathon Campground and an officer returned the wallet.
|1929
|MVA – D
|Two subjects met an officer outside PD and advised another subject had backed into their car. The owners of both vehicles decided to only involve them and insurance.
|2116
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to JOHN SPIERS for failure to stop at a stop sign at 4th Avenue.
|2123
|FOOT PATROL
|DTA.
|2131
|911 HANGUP/MISDIAL
|A 911 misdial came from subject at Icicle Seafoods. The caller stated it was an accident and that everything was okay. An officer was notified.
|2135
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|RP reported a subject with a warrant was at Chevron. Officer and Trooper responded, but could not find the vehicle matching the description.
|2141
|TRASH COMPLAINT
|RP reported that the trash outside of the apartments on 3rd Avenue and Washington Street was overflowing. An officer was notified.
|2215
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to PAUL BRAYTON for failure to signal at Seward Highway Mile 1.
|2223
|CASE UPDATE 17-2141
LOST AND FOUND
|Subject was looking for a lost wallet. They were advised the wallet had been turned in.
|2240
|SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES
|RP reported that she heard loud noises and saw two young individuals with spray paint near the high school. Officers responded and contacted the high school football coach who said they were working on the fields.
|2257
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to BRENDA XU for speed at Seward Highway and South Harbor Street.
|2331
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
AGENCY ASSIST
|Ambulance dispatched to the Sea Life Center. Officer arrived to assist.
|August 7 2017
|0528
|AMBULANCE REQUESTED
|An ambulance is requested to the cruise ship dock.
|0548
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|A parking warning was left on GZM309 across from the Seward Hotel for parking against flow of traffic.
|0657
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to ROBERT O LILIEDAHL at Third and Van Buren for speed.
|0803
|911 AMBULANCE REQUESTED
|Ambulance requested to the Nauti Otter Inn. BCVFD/SVAC dispatched.
|0838
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS II SUMMONS ISSUED
|Kimberly Court Apartments requested an Officer for ANDREW COURSER being on property and has been trespassed. Officer responded and made contact with COURSER at Apartment 7 and issued a Summons for Criminal Trespass II.
|0919
|911 AMBULANCE REQUESTED
AGENCY ASSIST-SFD
|Ambulance requested to the Hotel 360. SVFD/SVAC dispatched. Officer responded.
|1010
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|Safeway requested and Officer to criminally trespass WILLIAM GAGE. Officer responded and advised GAGE had left the store. Officer responded and made contact with GAGE and advised he was criminally trespassed from Safeway for 6 months.
|1147
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning to KYLE BENNETT while driving at 3rd and Wells Fargo for speed.
|1220
|911 POWER OUTAGE
|RP, heard an explosion and the power went out at her residence at Benson. Electric and on call water personnel advised.
|1342
|LOST AND FOUND
|Military ID was found at the SPD window. Info entered in Lost/Found Book.
|1344
|TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to Bulgarian driver while driving at 4TH and Port for fail to stop at stop sign.
|1403
|SECURITY CHECK
|Airport
|1405
|AMBULANCE REQUESTED
|KFT requested medics to Fox Island. SVFD/SVAC dispatched.
|1539
|911 TEST
|KPB tested the Elevator at the High School
|1613
|LOST AND FOUND
|RP turned in a sport and commercial fishing license. A voicemail was left for the owner.
|1823
|ELECTRICAL CALL OUT
|On duty electrical called out to Lancelot Drive for a power outage. On call fixed the outage.
|1928
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested to Gateway Apartments via Life Line. Patient transported to the hospital by SVAC.
|1947
|MVA – D
|Officer responded to a MVA damage only at the Cruise Ship Terminal. Driviers were both issued PAR forms.
|2016
|MVA – D
|Officer responded to a MVA damage only at the Seward Military Resort. Subject was issued a PAR form, and the other PAR form was left on the unattended vehicle with contact information.
|2021
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|RAYMOND CHAVEZ was advised by an officer that he was trespassed indefinitely from the Yukon and Pit bar, and that he had a revoked or suspended license.
|August 8 2017
|0629
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to MARGARET L STARR at Seward and South Harbor for speed.
|0634
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to ELIZABETH CATHERINE CASTLE at Third and Jefferson Street for speed.
|1552
|INFORMATIONAL
|RP with the Campgrounds advised they will be evicting RV vehicle GWC705 from Alice Campground site 911 tomorrow at 1600. Possible police presence required.
|1637
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|RP reported a grey and red Dodge truck with a topper swerving and speeding on the Seward Highway and turning into the Safeway parking lot. Officer found no vehicle matching the description.
|1638
|CIVIL ISSUE
|RP reported a burglary at her apartment in Pacific Park. Officers and interviewed RP. Subject later reported that he did not steal anything, and that RP had physically hurt him. Officer interviewed subject.
|1649
|911 – EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance dispatched to Seavey’s kiosk in the small boat harbor. Patient was transported to the hospital by SVAC.
|1923
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to TIMMY ALIMONTI for expired registration and driving without a valid license, and verbal warning for failure to stop at stop sign at 4th Avenue and Port Avenue.
|2051
|911 NON-EMERGENCY
INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN
|RP with Resurrection Taxi on admin line, and RP on 911 both reported the same intoxicated pedestrian on 3rd Avenue having trouble standing and walking. Officer transported subject to his apartment.
|2144
|EARTHQUAKE
|NTWC recorded a magnitude 5.3 earthquake 30 miles Southwest of Nikolski, Alaska. No tsunami expected.
|2153
|EARTHQUAKE
|NTWC recorded a magnitude 5.1 earthquake 25 miles Southwest of Nikolski, Alaska. No tsunami expected.
|2305
|911 – EMERGENCY
DISTURBANCE
|RP reported hearing a verbal fight outside of the AVTEC gym, and hearing one of the parties drive off. Officers found no one in the area.
|August 9 2017
|0121
|WELFARE CHECK
|The night auditor from the Hotel Seward reported AK/LIC JDV548 with its lights on across the street and wanted to make sure that the vehicle owner was not having a problem. Officer found no one in the car.
|0422
|DEATH INVESTIGATION
|RP reported that subject died at Fifth Avenue. Officer responded and notified the Medical Examiner as there was not a comfort one or advanced directive in place. The medical examiner released the body to the family.
|0857
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|DMV advised of a gray Toyota pickup, unknown plate, was driving on the wrong side of the road at the Airport while they were doing a road test. Officer responded and saw a gray Toyota pickup travelling southbound on Seward Highway and advised vehicle was driving fine.
|0919
|TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to DEAN REIMERS while driving at 3rd and Port for fail to stop at stop sign.
|0930
|TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to RHYLEE GERBER while driving at Seward Fisheries for fail to stop at stop sign and driving left of center.
|0937
|TRAFFIC STOP- CITATION
|Citation issued to RICKY GANT while driving at 3rd and B Street for speed.
|1118
|SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES
|RP, reported seeing a male in a suit changing a ARR Track sign at the Airport crossing. ARR Dispatch advised and confirmed that was the conductor changing it.
|1200
|911 HANG UP/MISDIAL
|911 pocket dial from the SBH area. No sounds of distress. All ok. Officer advised.
|1213
|911 HANG UP/MISDIAL
|911 pocket dial from Icicle Seafoods. No sounds of distress. All ok. Officer advised.
|1305
|TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to BRENDAN RYAN while driving at 4th and Port for fail to stop at stop sign.
|1345
|911 HANG UP/MISDIAL
|911 pocket dial from DTA. No sounds distress. Officer advised.
|1515
|INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN
|TelAlaska reported an intoxicated female outside of the Peking Restaurant. Officer responded and made contact with Female. Officer transported subject to PSMC for Protective Custody.
|1520
|911 INFORMATIONAL
|RP called asking about notary service after hours. RP advised to use non emergency number.
