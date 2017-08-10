Seward Police Journal August 2-August 9

August 9 2017

0121 WELFARE CHECK The night auditor from the Hotel Seward reported AK/LIC JDV548 with its lights on across the street and wanted to make sure that the vehicle owner was not having a problem. Officer found no one in the car.

0422 DEATH INVESTIGATION RP reported that subject died at Fifth Avenue. Officer responded and notified the Medical Examiner as there was not a comfort one or advanced directive in place. The medical examiner released the body to the family.

0857 DRIVING COMPLAINT DMV advised of a gray Toyota pickup, unknown plate, was driving on the wrong side of the road at the Airport while they were doing a road test. Officer responded and saw a gray Toyota pickup travelling southbound on Seward Highway and advised vehicle was driving fine.

0919 TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to DEAN REIMERS while driving at 3rd and Port for fail to stop at stop sign.

0930 TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to RHYLEE GERBER while driving at Seward Fisheries for fail to stop at stop sign and driving left of center.

0937 TRAFFIC STOP- CITATION Citation issued to RICKY GANT while driving at 3rd and B Street for speed.

1118 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES RP, reported seeing a male in a suit changing a ARR Track sign at the Airport crossing. ARR Dispatch advised and confirmed that was the conductor changing it.

1200 911 HANG UP/MISDIAL 911 pocket dial from the SBH area. No sounds of distress. All ok. Officer advised.

1213 911 HANG UP/MISDIAL 911 pocket dial from Icicle Seafoods. No sounds of distress. All ok. Officer advised.

1305 TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to BRENDAN RYAN while driving at 4th and Port for fail to stop at stop sign.

1345 911 HANG UP/MISDIAL 911 pocket dial from DTA. No sounds distress. Officer advised.

1515 INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN TelAlaska reported an intoxicated female outside of the Peking Restaurant. Officer responded and made contact with Female. Officer transported subject to PSMC for Protective Custody.