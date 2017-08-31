Seward Police Journals August 19-28 2017

0205 DISTURBANCE The manager of Van Guilder hotel requested an officer for 10-20 people in front of the hotel being loud. RP was concerned that they were about to fight. When officer arrived, the group had dispersed.

0459 INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN RP reported and intoxicated female that is sitting on the railroad tracks across from ACE Hardware. Officer responded and made contact with subject and provided transportation to Kimberly Court Apartments.

0914 911 NON EMERGENCY DISTURBANCE RP reported that his neighbors were yelling and fighting at Bear Mtn Apts. Officer spoke to subject at Brownell St. She reported that she had a verbal with another subject that spilled into the street and there was small altercation but no one was hurt.

1053 MVA-D RP reported that a MVA had occurred at Essential 1 involving her daughters Subaru and a BMW. Officer issued PAR forms

1111 911 – EMERGENCY AMBULANCE DISPATCHED RP requested an ambulance at Railway Ave. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched. SVAC transported patient to the Hospital.

1122 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to NOY EYAL at Seward Highway and C St for speed.

1320 911 NON EMERGENCY THEFT RP reported someone in a black and maroon vehicle stole tools from him while he was working on the air pump at Essential 1. Officer spoke to RP and reviewed the footage but could not get a plate from the footage. Officer was unable to find the vehicle. RP estimated the value of the tools to be 600$.

1403 CASE UPDATE RP reported the shoplifter from previous case was back in Safeway. Officer responded but the suspect had already left the store. Officer was unable to locate the suspect matching the description in the area.

1444 CASE UPDATE RP reported that the tools were returned to Essential 1 by subject who stated that he took them thinking they belonged to the car that had driven off in front of him and tried to chase them down to return the tools.