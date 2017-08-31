Seward Police Journals August 19-28 2017

|August 19 2017
|1556
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS
911 – NON-EMERGENCY
|RP reported a blue dirtbike was riding fast back and forth through the river at Nash Rd. Officer responded and could not find anyone fitting the description.
|1618
|LOST AND FOUND
|Officer picked up an electric scooter found outside Adams St after being left there for a week. Item logged into Lost and Found.
|1708
|POWER OUTAGE
|RP reported a power outage on 2nd Ave between Madison St and Monroe St. The on call electric and water was notified. Power was restored.
|1831
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to JASON BAUMGARTNER at Mile 1 Seward Highway for speed.
|1919
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to BENJAMIN KATT at Seward Highway for speed.
|2236
|NOISE COMPLAINT
911 – NON-EMERGENCY
|RP reported loud bangs coming from east end of Monroe St possibly gunshots. Officers responded and talked to some campers on the beach who stated that some people were lighting off fireworks. Officers could not locate the people who set off the fireworks.
|2302
|TRAFFIC STOP – INVESTIGATIVE
DRIVING COMPLAINT
|RP reported a silver truck with license plate GJD751 was swerving on the Seward Highway heading southbound. Officer stopped the vehicle and talked to driver. Officer did not smell any alcohol and subject stated he may have been distracted by an electronic device but was not texting.
|August 21 2017
|0809
|PATROL REQUEST
|RP, was concerned subject may do something to his boat. HMO also advised.
|0900
|TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to JERRY OLSON while driving at the Airport for fail to stop at stop sign.
|1124
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|Parking warning given to driver for obstructing the crosswalk in front of the ASLC.
|1129
|MVA-D
|RP came to City Hall to pick up PAR Forms and speak to an Officer reference an MVA-D at J Dock. Officer issued PAR Forms and spoke with parties.
|1143
|ANIMAL/WILD
TRASH WARNING
|RP, reported a black bear that went into their trash at Afognak Avenue. Officer responded and gave a trash warning to RP.
|1222
|911 NON EMERGENCY
|RP called 911 wanting to know the number for the Animal Shelter. RP advised of the number and to use the non-emergency number to call.
|1503
|TRAFFIC STOP- CITATION
|Citation issued to LUIS BLANQUEZPALASI while driving at Seward and South Harbor for speed.
|1605
|ANIMAL / WILD
|A Napa employee requested an Officer at Seward Highway for the report of a porcupine stuck in the wheel well of his truck. Officer responded and assisted them with the removal of the porcupine.
|1838
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to VINCENT DUBOIS at Dairy Hill Ln and Seward Highway for driving or operating a vehicle where prohibited.
|1859
|LOST AND FOUND
|RP reported a green bike at 4th Ave and Ballaine behind a shed that had been sitting there with a purse on it all day. Officer found the items and noted that the items in the purse belonged to known subject. Officer logged items into Lost and Found.
|2053
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to WILLIAM MEYER at Coolidge Rd and Seward Highway for speed.
|2053
|DISTURBANCE – DV
|RP requested an Officer at the dorm office for AVTEC about a situation which could possibly escalate into a DV. Officer spoke to a female about what happened and determined that it was verbal only and she was moved to a different apartment from subject.
|2057
|911 – EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Spring Creek Correctional requested an ambulance. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched. SVAC transported patient to the hospital.
|2150
|DISTURBANCE
911 – NON-EMERGENCY
|A male called 911 from 907-******* and was heard arguing with someone. When he was called back he stated that he was at 4th Ave and would not give his name. Officer responded and said that it was a verbal argument and it was over.
|2304
|AGENCY ASSIST – AST
|Officers responded to Salmon Creek Road for an agency assist for a possible DV.
|August 22 2017
|0032
|ALARM RESPONSE
|Wells Fargo Security reported a network failure alarm at Third Avenue – Wells Fargo. Officers responded and found the building secure with no one inside. Multiple attempts to contact bank manager and other personnel were made with no contact. Officer noted a GCI truck doing work across the street near Van Buren Street, which could be the source of the network failure.
|0055
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to ALANA D TRAUB at Third and Railway for speed.
|0142
|INFORMATIONAL
|GCI is working on the phone/cable systems near Van Buren Street for about another hour. Current work is affecting phone and internet systems throughout town.
|0449
|911 NON EMERGENCY
INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN
|An anonymous RP reported an intoxicated, disoriented woman at Adams Street, in front of the Van Guilder Hotel. Officer provided TRACY COLES transportation to Williams campsite.
|0638
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to CLAYTON A HAISLUP at Third and Van Buren for speed.
|0908
|SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR DV
|Officer requested a case number for sexual abuse of a minor that occurred 20 years ago. Officer spoke with RP.
|0928
|CIVIL STANDBY
|RP, requested an Officer to T Dock for a civil standby while he tells the Captain of the F/V he is no longer working for him. Officer responded.
|0939
|TRAFFIC STOP- CITATION
|Citation issued to RONALD PLETNIKOFF while driving at Seward and South Harbor for fail to stop at stop sign.
|1000
|LOST AND FOUND
|P&R turned in a bike they found at the Williams Campground. Info entered in Lost/Found Book.
|1045
|911 NON EMERGENCY DISTURBANCE
|RP, requested an Officer to the Culvert for an intoxicated male that was disturbing tourists in the area. Officer responded and made contact with THOMAS PEARCE who agreed to leave the area.
|1105
|TRAFFIC STOP
WARRANT ARREST X2
DWLR ARREST
|Officers contacted DAKOTA BENNETT on Dieckgraff Road. He was arrested for SAST Warrant 3SW15111, $5000.00, FTA and SAST Warrant 3SW14413, $5000, FTA, OC Felony DUI/Resist Arrest and transported to SCJ. BENNET also was charged with Driving While License Revoked.
|1125
|ILLEGAL CAMPING
|Officer left notes on 3 vehicles on Shafer’s property off of Dieckgraff Road for illegal camping.
|1128
|INTOXICATED PEDESTRIANS
|RP, requested an Officer to the Benny Benson Memorial for several intoxicated people drinking. Officers responded and made contact with three males and advised that they were not intoxicated.
|1307
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|Parking warning given to motorhome for parking across from the Breeze Inn.
|1309
|TRAFFIC STOP-VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to ELIZABETH DAGGETT while driving at 4th and North Harbor for fail to stop at stop sign.
|1310
|911 HANG UP/MISDIAL
|911 open line from the Senior Center. Heard banging around and then quiet. Officer advised.
|1344
|INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN
|RP, reported three highly intoxicated pedestrians that were staggering on the bike path heading toward the pedestrian tunnel. Officer responded and unable to locate anyone in the area.
|1350
|911 AGENCY ASSIST/
AMBULANCE REQUESTED
|Ambulance requested to Seward and Resurrection for possible alcohol poisoning. Officer/SVFD/SVAC responded and unable to locate anyone in the area.
|1357
|SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES
|RP, DONNA TALAMANTES, requested an Officer to her residence at Marathon for report of people that may be hanging out behind her residence. Officer responded and no one in the area and the residence was secured.
|1410
|ABANDONED VEHICLE NOTICE
|Officer place an abandoned vehicle notice on AK LIC/GYB808 at Seward and Resurrection.
|1439
|911 AMBULANCE REQUESTED
|Ambulance requested to Icicle Seafoods to the Mod Housing for female with alcohol poisoning. (Reference 17-2389) SVFD/SVAC dispatched.
|1440
|911 DISORDERLY CONDUCT/RESISTING ARREST/CRIMINAL TRESPASS ARREST
|RP, called 911 reporting males that were intoxicated and creating a disturbance. Officer responded and advised TOM PEARCE ran off on foot. THOMAS PEARCE was arrested for Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest and transported to SCJ.
|1522
|MINOR CONSUMING
|NYAMAL DENG, was issued a citation for Minor Consuming at PSMC. (Reference 17-2389)
|1603
|FIRE DISPATCHED
|Simplex Grinnel reported a fire alarm going off at 3rd Ave. SVFD and SVAC were dispatched. SVFD reported no fire and to have SVAC stand down.
|1815
|SUSPICOUS CIRCUMSTANCES
|RP reported 2 men outside Ace Hardware smoking pot. Officer responded and could not find anyone matching the description given.
|1817
|911 NON EMERGENCY INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN
|RP reported that there was a drunk man yelling at people in the harbor area and was last seen in front of the Kenai Fjords National Park Building heading south. Officer responded and could not find anyone matching the description in the area.
|2010
|CIVIL STANDBY
|RP request a civil standby at Marathon Dr so subject could get his stuff out of her garage. Officer responded.
|2259
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|The Bartender at Thorn’s reported a man, by the first name of “RAY”, had come in and stolen 20$ off the counter and ran out. Officer spoke to all the bars in the DTA. Thorns, Yukon and Tony’s requested that person be permanently trespassed. Officer was unable to identify RAY.
|2349
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION,
VERBAL WARNING
|Citation issued to JOSHUA ANDREW ESTES at Third and Jefferson for failure to carry proof of insurance, verbal warning given for speed.
|August 23 2017
|0109
|CASE UPDATE
17-2396
|RAYMOND VINCENT CHAVEZ was advised by officer of his criminal trespasses from Tony’s, Thorn’s and the Yukon Bar indefinitely.
|0129
|SUSPISIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES
|Officer advised two subjects that they need to move off airport property and not park at the end of the runway.
|0645
|AMBULANCE REQUESTED
|Ambulance requested to Fourth Avenue. Forms sent.
|1012
|911 EMERGENCY AMBULANCE REQUESTED
AGENCY ASSIST- SVAC
|Ambulance requested to Bayview Apartments. Officer, SVFD/SVAC dispatched.
|1033
|TRAFFIC STOP-VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to JAMES AKANA III, while driving at Seward and Breeze Inn for fail to stop at stop sign.
|1104
|LOST AND FOUND
|Bag of climbing equipment was found near the ballfields. Info entered in Lost/Found Book.
|1252
|JE UPDATE
DWLR ARREST
|DAKOTA BENNET was also charged for Driving While License Revoked. Advisement entered in APSIN.
|1258
|911 HANG UP/MISDIAL
|911 open line at the Breeze Inn. No sounds of distress. Officer advised.
|1911
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|LAURIE QUIGLEY has been advised she is trespassed from the Air Force Recreation Camp.
|2102
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|RP reported a silver 4 door driving on the wrong side of the road on 2nd, running a stop sign, and turning up on 3rd heading north bound. Officer was advised.
|2109
|CASE UPDATE
17-2218
|Suspect was reported to have been using a stolen credit card at the Russian store. Officer requested a locate for suspect. Victim will meet with an officer Friday.
|2126
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|RAYMOND CHAVEZ needs to be advised that he has been criminally trespassed from the Alehouse.
|2212
|FRADULANT USE OF ACCESS DEVICE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|RAYMOND CHAVEZ was arrested for fraudulent use of access device and criminal impersonation and transported to SCJ.
|2306
|911 HANGUP/MISDIAL
|A 911 misdial came from subject at 3rd Avenue. She stated everything was okay, and there were no sounds of distress heard. Officer advised.
|August 24 2017
|0825
|NVOL SUMMONS
|No Valid Operators License Summons issued to (JUV) while driving at High School.
|0918
|ALLOWING UNAUTHORIZED PERSON TO DRIVE SUMMONS
|AMANDA TOMLINSON was issued a Summons for Allowing Unauthorized Persons to Drive for allowing (JUV) to drive without a license.
|0959
|LOST AND FOUND
|P&R found a bike at Forest Acres Campground. Info entered in Lost/Found Book.
|
|1108
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
|P&R reported a break in at the woman’s shower room at Resurrection Campgrounds.
|1144
|PUBLIC ASSIST
|Officer provided transportation for (JUV) from Aspen Street to High School.
|1447
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|Chief advised of a possible REDDI in a black GMC pickup leaving the Post Office. Officer responded and made contact with driver, CARSON DIEMER who was not intoxicated and was on his phone. Officer gave DIEMER a verbal warning for distracted driving.
|1503
|911 AMBULANCE REQUESTED
|SAST requested an ambulance to Phoenix. SVFD/SVAC dispatched.
|1605
|PUBLIC ASSIST
|Officer assisted subject who had a disabled vehicle at Seward Highway and Sea Lion Avenue. The vehicle was removed from the highway with a tow truck.
|1608
|LOST AND FOUND
|(JUV) reported he lost a gray backpack at the skate park with his name on it. Inside would be a phone with a blue case.
|1643
|ELECTRICAL CALL OUT
|The electric department reported the power was going to be out between 1st and 2nd Avenue, and Monroe Street and Bear Mountain for about an hour.
|2304
|TROOPER ARREST
|Troopers arrested MADELYN SCHMITT for DUI and transported her to SCJ.
|August 25 2017
|0127
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to HAIOU JIANG at 3rd and Jefferson for speed.
|0559
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to ERIC NEWCOMB at 3rd and Van Buren for speed.
|0700
|911 NON-EMERGENCY
|Hotel Seward staff called about a subject fainting. The manager brought him to the hospital.
|0745
|CIVIL
|RP, wanted to talk to an Officer reference a civil issue with loaning subject two vehicle batteries. Officer spoke with RP.
|0836
|911 DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE
|RP, requested an Officer to 4th Avenue for a disturbance with his roommate. Officer responded and provided transport for the RP to Bayside.
|0857
|INDECENT VIEWING
|Officer requested a case number for Indecent Viewing/Photography.
|0918
|MVA-D
|Senior Center requested an Officer for an MVA-D that occurred in front of the Senior Center on 3rd Avenue. Officer responded.
|0943
|BURN PERMIT
|D81 issued a burn permit to the Transfer Facility till 08/27.
|1231
|TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to CRISTAN MCLAIN while driving at Seward and Hemlock for not displaying plate on vehicle.
|1257
|911 HANG UP/MISDIAL
|911 open line from Hotel Seward. Nothing heard on line. Callback to hotel advised no distress. Officer advised.
|1321
|DISTURBANCE
|High School requested an Officer for a combative student that was punching holes in walls. Officer responded and made contact with student, (JUV), parent and Principle. Officer advised minor damage but school does not wish to press charges.
|1355
|BURGLARY UNFOUNDED
911 – NON-EMERGENCY
|RP reported someone had broken into his apartment at 4th Ave and had taken something. RP stated that no one was in the room and he would not touch anything. Officer spoke to the RP who stated he did not see who had broken in and nothing was taken.
|1436
|LEAVING THE SCENE OF MVA
|RP reported someone had hit his car in front of the Alehouse on 8-24-17. Officer spoke to RP who stated he did not know who hit his car. Officer noted the damage to vehicle.
|2032
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Citation issued to JENNIFER PERRY at Seward Highway and South Harbor St for speed and verbal warning given for failure to carry registration.
|2347
|SUICIDE – IDEATION
|RP advised that her husband was threatening to commit suicide. Officers found no indication of suicidal actions or thoughts besides the RP statement.
|August 26 2017
|0101
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to ROBIN ECHOLS at 3rd and Jefferson for speed.
|0134
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to SIMONE DOSSENA (Italian national) at Mile 1 Seward for failure to maintain lane.
|0152
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to JUSTIN CERTEZA at Seward Hwy for speed.
|0648
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to KATERINA PYCHOVA at Seward and Airport for following too closely.
|0651
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
AGENCY ASSIST
|RP requested an ambulance to Resurrection Blvd. Officer dispatched to scene after the patient stopped responding to questions.
|0840
|LOST AND FOUND
|RP turned in a purse found at Tony’s Bar. Officer logged items into lost and found.
|1401
|PUBLIC ASSIST
|RP requested an Officer at Polar Seafoods for the report of finding drugs on the premise. Officer spoke to the RP and subject who departed the premise as requested by the RP, and drugs were seized for destruction.
|1627
|911 – EMERGENCY X 2
MVA – I
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|A MVA Injury was reported on the Seward Highway in front of Safeway by multiple parties. Officers, SVAC, and SVFD all dispatched. There were three vehicles involved and the drivers were CHRISTOPHER BLACKMON, and two other subjects. One patient was transported to the hospital by SVAC. Citation was issued to BLACKMON for driver to exercise due care to avoid collision.
|1744
|TROOPER ARREST
|Troopers arrested CHRISTOPHER JONES for a warrant and DUI and transported him to SCJ.
|1800
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested by the Coast Guard to F float. SVAC and SVFD dispatched, and patient transported to the hospital by SVAC.
|1827
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested to Mill Street. SVAC and SVFD dispatched, and patient transported to the hospital by SVAC.
|1840
|911 – EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested to the. SVAC and SVFD dispatched, and patient transported to the hospital by SVAC.
|1917
|911 – NON-EMERGENCY
LEAVING THE SCENE OF MVA
NVOL
CITAITON
|RP reported a hit and run in front of Brown N Hawkins. Officer contacted EUNIQUE REESE who was the driver of the hit and run, and passenger. Citation was issued to REESE for NVOL and failure to carry proof of insurance.
|2018
|EARTHQUAKE
|NTWC recorded a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in the Admiralty Island region. No tsunami expected.
|2109
|AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested to the airport to transport a flight medical crew.
|2111
|NOISE COMPLAINT
|RP reported three males yelling in Forest Acres Campground. Officer found no one causing a disturbance.
|2134
|911 – NON-EMERGENCY
TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|RP reported a vehicle passing multiple vehicles on 3rd Avenue. Officer gave a verbal warning to MARISSA KEILSON for passing in a no passing lane.
|2354
|EARTHQUAKE
|NTWC reported an earthquake magnitude 4.2 occurred 55 miles NW of Homer Alaska, no tsunami is expected.
|August 27 2017
|0147
|911 MISDIAL
|A 911 call came in from an unknown location. No sounds of distress were heard. Upon call back a message was left for Tonya Davis. Officer notified.
|0149
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to RACHEL ANN LAURIE at Seward Highway and Bear Drive for inoperable taillight.
|0205
|DISTURBANCE
|The manager of Van Guilder hotel requested an officer for 10-20 people in front of the hotel being loud. RP was concerned that they were about to fight. When officer arrived, the group had dispersed.
|0459
|INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN
|RP reported and intoxicated female that is sitting on the railroad tracks across from ACE Hardware. Officer responded and made contact with subject and provided transportation to Kimberly Court Apartments.
|0914
|911 NON EMERGENCY DISTURBANCE
|RP reported that his neighbors were yelling and fighting at Bear Mtn Apts. Officer spoke to subject at Brownell St. She reported that she had a verbal with another subject that spilled into the street and there was small altercation but no one was hurt.
|1053
|MVA-D
|RP reported that a MVA had occurred at Essential 1 involving her daughters Subaru and a BMW. Officer issued PAR forms
|1111
|911 – EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|RP requested an ambulance at Railway Ave. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched. SVAC transported patient to the Hospital.
|1122
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to NOY EYAL at Seward Highway and C St for speed.
|1320
|911 NON EMERGENCY
THEFT
|RP reported someone in a black and maroon vehicle stole tools from him while he was working on the air pump at Essential 1. Officer spoke to RP and reviewed the footage but could not get a plate from the footage. Officer was unable to find the vehicle. RP estimated the value of the tools to be 600$.
|1403
|CASE UPDATE
|RP reported the shoplifter from previous case was back in Safeway. Officer responded but the suspect had already left the store. Officer was unable to locate the suspect matching the description in the area.
|1444
|CASE UPDATE
|RP reported that the tools were returned to Essential 1 by subject who stated that he took them thinking they belonged to the car that had driven off in front of him and tried to chase them down to return the tools.
|1523
|AGENCY ASSIST
|SAST requested an Officer to Salmon Creek Rd for help with subject who was not cooperating with a Trooper. The Officer responded and the Trooper had subject in his vehicle.
|1653
|TROOPER ARREST
|Troopers arrested KAREN STURTZ for Assault III and transported her to SCJ.
|1710
|911-EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|Ambulance requested to Lowell. SVAC and SVFD dispatched. Patient was transported to hospital by SVAC.
|1800
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|RP reported a vehicle GCL166 on 1st Avenue having a history of speeding when leaving their residence. Officer was notified.
|1915
|FIRE DISPATCH
|Fire alarm response requested by Rapid Response to Beach Drive. BCVFD, SVAC, and LPVFD dispatched. LPVFD determined it was just a false alarm and canceled all responders. Rapid Response gave the wrong address initially, and they were called back to get the right address.
|2142
|LOST AND FOUND
|RP reported that he lost his black DK backpack at Safeway and that it was possibly stolen. Officer was notified, and RP was told to contact Safeway.
|2313
|CASE UPDATE
17-2453
|Safeway reported that they found the back pack in the store. Arrangements were made for owner to pick up the back pack in the morning.
|2338
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to EVAN LEE WILSON at Fourth and Madison for speed.
|August 28 2017
|0130
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to RYAN JOHN RELLAFORD at Fourth and Adams for failure to carry proof of insurance. Verbal warning given for rapid acceleration through a turn, failure to use turn signal and passenger tail light out.
|0149
|911 EMERGENCY
INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN
AMBULANCE REQUESTED
|RP requested an officer for an intoxicated, unresponsive male on the rocks near the boat ramp at the Sea Life Center. Officer responded and requested an ambulance after it was determined the subject was unresponsive to painful stimuli. Ambulance transported patient to the hospital. Forms sent.
|0419
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|A parking warning was issued for AK/LIC JDW197 for parking against flow of traffic at Third and Adams Street.
|0421
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|A parking warning was issued for AK/LIC JDP185 for parking against flow of traffic at Third and Adams Street.
|0448
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|Citation issued for failure to register vehicle was left on AK/LIC EHK833 at Third and Madison Street.
|0705
|INFORMATIONAL
|The radar trailer was placed at Seward and Sea Lion Drive in the southbound lane.
|0729
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning issued to DOUGLAS TAYLOR MACNAIR at Seward Highway and Hemlock for speed.
