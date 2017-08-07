Announcements, Events, Seward Schools

Seward Middle School New Student Registration

by Seward Middle School

Seward Middle will be open for new student registration August 8th and 9th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Parents must fill out a registration packet for each new student and additionally must provide a birth certificate and updated immunization record.  Should your child have an IEP, it would be helpful if you could provide that as well.   Any questions, please call us at 224-9000

The first day of school is Tuesday, August 22nd.  Student schedules will be handed out on the first day of school.  We are looking forward to a great school year!

