Seward Middle School New Student Registration

Seward Middle will be open for new student registration August 8th and 9th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Parents must fill out a registration packet for each new student and additionally must provide a birth certificate and updated immunization record. Should your child have an IEP, it would be helpful if you could provide that as well. Any questions, please call us at 224-9000
The first day of school is Tuesday, August 22nd. Student schedules will be handed out on the first day of school. We are looking forward to a great school year!
