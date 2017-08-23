Seward & Kenai Highway Safety Task Force Meeting September 23

The Seward/Kenai Highway Safety Task Force will meet Saturday, September 23 from 10am to 12pm in the Girdwood Community Room at 250 Egloff Drive in Girdwood.

Keeping our Seward/Kenai Highway safety concerns in front of the public eye, we are still seeking a permanent workable financial solution. This meeting will bring together decision makers from the Municipality of Anchorage and the State of Alaska. Your attendance is essential to convey the importance of this effort to all stakeholders.

Please RSVP to: executivedirector@girdwood2020.org