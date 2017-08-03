Announcements, Education, Events, Seward Schools

Seward Elementary New Student Registration August 8 and 9

Seward Elementary will be open for new student registration August 8th and 9th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Parents must fill out a registration packet for each new student and additionally must provide a birth certificate and updated immunization record.  Should your child have an IEP, it would be helpful if you could provide that as well.  If your child attended Seward El’s Title 1 PreK program, you need to re-enroll your child in Kindergarten if you have not already done so.  Any questions, please call us at 224-3356.

The first day of school is Tuesday, August 22nd.  Class lists we be posted on the school doors no sooner than 5:00 PM  Friday, August 18th.  Information pertaining to class assignments will not be available until that time. We look forward to another fantastic year!

