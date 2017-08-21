SeaView Community Services Hiring Direct Service Provider and Clinical Associate I

CLINICAL ASSOCIATE I

SeaView Community Services is now hiring for Clinical Associate I for our Evergreen group home. Clinical Associate’s provide individualized services, basic care, skills training and support to adults or youth with disabilities, serious mental illness or severe emotional disturbances. Ways in which you may assistance are:

Support resident participation in recreation actives, community events and out-of-town trips

Help residents to develop coping skills and work towered recovery goals

Assist residents with daily living skills such as personal hygiene, preparing meals, housekeeping and keeping appointments

WAGE RANGE: $14.50 depending upon experience and staffing needs.

DIRECT SERVICE PROVIDER

SeaView Community Services in now hiring Direct Service Providers (DSP’s). DSPs provide individualized services, basic care, skills training and support to adults or youth with disabilities, serious mental illness or severe emotional disturbances. They treat and care for individuals with dignity and respect, and insures safety while promoting individual choice and independence. Services are provided in the individual’s home, school, assisted living home, or in the community.

Work with individuals, identifying their strengths & needs.

Provide skills training, such as social skills, dialing living skills, etc. A few examples include joining individuals on completing daily errands or integrating with the community through walks, SeaLife Center, lunch, and other social outings.

Treats and cares for individuals with dignity and respect while ensuring safety and promoting individual choice and independence.

Flexibility in providing services in the individual’s home, school, assisted living home, or in the community.

WAGE RANGE: $14.50 depending upon experience and staffing needs.

SeaView Community Services has great benefits including; retirement, medical, paid holiday and over three weeks of paid vacation. To apply contact us via email at hr@seaviewseward.org, in person at 302 Railway Ave. or call us at 224-5257 for an application.