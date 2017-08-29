Retail Manager at Kenai Fjords Tours, Year Round

Are you looking for an enjoyable and stimulating place to work? Do you enjoy working with a variety of people and helping others? Do you want an opportunity to experience amazing places in Alaska? If so, we want to talk with you! We are seeking that special person who has excellent Customer Service skills; an ability to motivate and train staff; and an eye for detail to join our Retail Department at Kenai Fjords Tours!

As Retail Manager, you will be responsible for the daily operations of the Kenai Fjords Tours Gift Shop including inventory, cash accountability, inventory management, staff training and scheduling, ensuring excellent Customer Service and maintaining dynamic visually engaging store sets.

This is a Year -round full-time, hourly position located in Seward, Alaska.

May require occasional travel during summer season.

Required experience:

· Previous experience in retail, inventory control and sales

· High school diploma

· 3 years Retail Store Management

Required licenses or certifications:

· Valid Driver’s license with a clean driving record

