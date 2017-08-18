Real Estate Workshop Wed August 23rd, 2017 at 6pm

Jena Petersen of Seward Real Estate Company and Hilde Stapgens of Residential Mortgage are hosting a Real Estate Workshop this Wednesday August 23rd from 6-8pm at the Seward Real Estate Office. This class will help to familiarize you with the basics of the real estate buying/selling process. You will also learn what you need to know about the benefits of being prequalified and going through the buying process from the lenders side. Jena and Hilde will answer many of your questions about what the steps are to buy a home and what you can expect as you make one of the largest purchases of your entire life.

All are welcome but space is limited. You can sign up by calling me at (907) 362-1741 or you can send an email to jena@sewardrealestate.com , of course text is always welcome too! Thank you!