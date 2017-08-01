The Pros and Cons of PDF Files

Does your business use PDF documents? Portable Document Format files have fast become one of the world’s most popular document formats due to their security and self-contained features. PDF’s are used for a wide variety of business and personal tasks. PDF is used for eBook’s, invoices, forms, and a myriad of other applications. Creating a PDF is easy and takes only a few clicks, however, the revolutionary document technology is not without its drawbacks. Let’s take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of using PDF files.

Pros:

Security & Privacy

With the recent global cyber attacks unleashing malware infestations to networks and PC’s all over the globe, online security and privacy have become an important issue. Word and Excel documents are easily altered, however, PDF files can be locked and password protected, ensuring that no-one by the intended recipient reads the document. Using a pdf editor is the only way of altering the document and if it is locked for editing then you can rest assured that no-one will be able to alter your work.

Powerful Compression

Another important feature of PDF’s is their ability to compress large amounts of data into a smaller document size that makes it easy to email with no issues. Have you ever had a document get stuck in servers because the file size is too large? With a PDF, that simply won’t happen. PDF’s have the ability to compress the largest files containing images and music tracks. They are compressed at a ratio of 2:1 or even all the way to 8:1, allowing you to load your document with any interactive graphs or images.

PDFs are Self-contained

The self-containing feature of PDF documents means that they are able to be accessed from any device running any operating system. Oftentimes, when Word or Excel documents are transferred, they lose their formatting or omit large graphics. By creating a PDF file, your document format will be preserved regardless of the operating system, hardware or software used by the recipient. Apple, Windows, Laptop, PC, or tablet, PDF runs on them all. Simply download a PDF reader or PDF creator and get to work reading, or creating documents wherever you are. The self-contained nature of the document adds to its portability and complete mobility.

Cons:

Difficult to Edit

The first disadvantage of using PDF documents in your business has a bright side to it. PDF documents cannot be edited by anyone other than the author. Once the file is processed and rendered, it is locked for editing.

This disadvantage is somewhat of an advantage as well. As mentioned, your PDF cannot be edited by anyone else. While this may be somewhat frustrating at times, it ensures the integrity of your document.

There are applications available that can help you edit some PDF documents, however, when they are locked, no-one will be able to edit them. PDFs also come with added security features such as esign, where you electronically sign the document for the authenticity of the content.

PDF File Types

Remember to check the format that you are using to create your PDF document. PDF’s come in two different formats; Native PDFs and scanned PDFs. Native PDFs are created and processed electronically while scanned PDFs are made through scanning a document. Choosing the right file type will determine the final security features of your document and determine who may open them. These are the two most popular PDF file types that are currently used by companies all around the globe.

The Final Thought

PDF technology has changed the way businesses communicate and share information. The benefits of using PDFs in your business far outweigh the disadvantages. PDFs are the gold standard of secure documentation, allowing easy, secure transfer of company and client information that is away from prying eyes. Bring your business into the information age with the power of PDF technology.