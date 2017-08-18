Announcements, Education, Seward Schools

Pre Kindergarten Classes at Seward Elementary Open

by SCN Editor

Free part-time pre-kindergarten classes at Seward Elementary for children who will be four years old by September 1, 2017, are open. To qualify, parents and guardians must contact their local area school, schedule a pre-K assessment and complete an application prior to the school screening appointment date. You may download the assessment form at  http://www.kpbsd.k12.ak.us/Workarea/DownloadAsset.aspx?id=31340 and fax to 224-7077.

