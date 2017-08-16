Oct 3 2017 City of Seward Ballot Information

***REMINDER that in order to be eligible to vote for the October 3, 2017 Municipal Election, you must be registered to vote in the Seward Precinct. The last day to register to vote or change voter registration is September 3, 2017 ((with the State of Alaska), or September 1, 2017 (with the Office of the City Clerk). Contact the Office of the City Clerk if you have any questions or need assistance.

The following candidates and propositions will appear on the October 3, 2017 Municipal Ballot:

SEWARD CITY COUNCIL

Mayor (one seat open)

McDonald, Tim

Squires, David L.

City Council (three seats open)

Towsley, Suzanne E. (Suzi)

McClure, Sue A.

Advertisement

Cornwell, Katie E.

Altermatt, Deborah

Horn, Jeremy A.

PROPOSITION NO. 1

Shall the Seward City Charter 3.1 and 3.2 be amended to elect council members and the mayor to three year terms rather than two year terms?

Yes ________________________ No _____________________________

A “YES” vote approves the proposed amendments to Seward City Charter 3.1. – Composition; powers and duties generally; term of office and Seward City Charter 3.2. – Expiration of terms; qualification of appointees to fill vacancies, electing the council and mayor to three year terms, and would be implemented as follows: in 2017 all seats would be elected for two years; in 2018 there would be one two-year council seat and two three-year council seats elected, and in 2019 there would be one one-year council seat and two three-year council seats elected, as well as a mayor seat for a three year term.

A “NO” vote rejects the proposed amendments to Charter Section 3.1 and Section 3.2, and maintains the current two year terms of office.