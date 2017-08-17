National Flatpicking Champion Steve Kaufman to Perform Aug 25

Three-time National Flatpicking Champpion Steve Kaufman will perform on Friday, August 25 at the KM Rae Building in Seward. Tickets are available now at https://guitarseward.eventbrite.com

Kaufman is known for his tasteful, precise, and speedy picking on songs that range from bluegrass to folk to swing to jazz. He has been performing since his teen years and won his first National Flatpicking title in 1978. He continues to compete and has won two other titles, as well as posting a second place finish as recently as 2015.



Kaufman is also renowned as a teacher and producer of instructional material. He has produced dozens of books, CDs and DVDs that have opened up the world of flatpicking for thousands around the world. He runs a flatpicking camp every summer in his hometown of Maryville, Tennessee, that has consistently won the “Gold Choice Award” for best workshops and seminars from the readers of Acoustic Guitar Magazine.

Kaufman’s show offer not only a thrilling display of virtuosos guitar, but also typically feature some of his wit and humor as well. The show is appropriate for all ages and will also include local opening act “Slacktide.” It will begin at 7 pm at the KM Rae Building at 125 Third Avenue in Seward. Tickets are $14 in advance at https://guitarseward.eventbrite.com and 18 at the door. Doors will open at 6:15. This concert is brought to you by the Seward Music Association with support from the Seward Community Foundation.