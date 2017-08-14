Misleading phone calls being made to Seward Utility Customers

CITY OF SEWARD PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

The City of Seward has been receiving reports that misleading phone calls are being made to Seward Utility Customers by those claiming to be associated with Chugach Electric Association and/or the Seward Electric Department. These callers have requested to verify account numbers, phone numbers, and payment on customer’s utility accounts. They are threatening to disconnect service for failure to pay. Chugach Electric will not be calling Seward Utility customers. If you are uncertain if Seward Utility Employees are on the phone please do not give out sensitive or financial information. Instead call the utility counter at 907-224-4050 or come into Seward City Hall.