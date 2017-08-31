Announcements

Main Runway at the Seward Airport Closed

by SCN Editor

The City of Seward has been notified that the State of Alaska Department of Transportation has closed the main runway of the Seward Airport until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017 due to flooding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Post Views: 72
Author: SCN EditorThe Seward City News Editor publishes information sent from third parties. Information published is not sourced by Seward City News unless otherwise noted. Email: editor@sewardcitynews.com

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment