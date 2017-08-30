Live Music Thursday & First Friday at Resurrect Art

This is a big week at Resurrect Art with two events coming up this Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, we look forward to welcoming Sam Densmore to our stage. His sound is described as Portland Indie Folk Rock:

“[Sam] takes basic tools — voice, words, melodies, plus an acoustic guitar played with some percussive oomph — and spins some pretty spellbinding songs that sound like a collision of Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy (when he’s playing solo), David Bowie’s spacey pop sensibility, [and] a bit of R.E.M.’s organic jangle.”

The show starts at 7pm on Thursday, and we’re asking for a $10-$15 donation at the door.

Next, we’re excited to feature the ink drawings of Lars Olson for our final Fi rst Friday of the season. Please come out and join us from 6pm-8pm on Friday for some snacks and drinks and to see the new show.

Hope to see you at one or both of these events!